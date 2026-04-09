PM Modi’s Bengal Campaign Hit By Rain, Haldia Rally Delayed By Two Hours

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Haldia (West Bengal), Apr 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday, after a delay of two hours owing to inclement weather, to address the first of his three election rallies in West Bengal.

Several parts of southern Bengal, including Kolkata, have been receiving rain since morning. The showers had left the helipad in Haldia filled with sludge, adding to the delay in Modi's arrival.

The meteorological department predicted that the weather is expected to improve later in the day.

According to senior state BJP leaders, the delay is likely to have a cascading effect on the schedule of the prime minister's other two rallies in Asansol and Suri.

Haldia remains the backyard of the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari and is also one of the strongest bases of the BJP in the Purba Medinipur district.

The Haldia rally assumes significance since the party seeks to retain its hold over the region, projecting Adhikari's influence in the area, which serves as one of the epicentres of the party's challenge to the TMC.

After the poll rally in Haldia, the prime minister is scheduled to address election gatherings in Paschim Bardhaman district's Asansol and Birbhum's Suri. PTI SMY NSD

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)