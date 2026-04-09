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HomeElectionPM Modi’s Bengal Campaign Hit By Rain, Haldia Rally Delayed By Two Hours

PM Modi’s Bengal Campaign Hit By Rain, Haldia Rally Delayed By Two Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival was delayed by two hours due to inclement weather. Rain had caused the helipad in Haldia to be filled with sludge.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Haldia (West Bengal), Apr 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday, after a delay of two hours owing to inclement weather, to address the first of his three election rallies in West Bengal.

Several parts of southern Bengal, including Kolkata, have been receiving rain since morning. The showers had left the helipad in Haldia filled with sludge, adding to the delay in Modi's arrival.

The meteorological department predicted that the weather is expected to improve later in the day.

According to senior state BJP leaders, the delay is likely to have a cascading effect on the schedule of the prime minister's other two rallies in Asansol and Suri.

Haldia remains the backyard of the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari and is also one of the strongest bases of the BJP in the Purba Medinipur district.

The Haldia rally assumes significance since the party seeks to retain its hold over the region, projecting Adhikari's influence in the area, which serves as one of the epicentres of the party's challenge to the TMC.

After the poll rally in Haldia, the prime minister is scheduled to address election gatherings in Paschim Bardhaman district's Asansol and Birbhum's Suri. PTI SMY NSD

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Haldia delayed?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival was delayed by two hours due to inclement weather. Rain had caused the helipad in Haldia to be filled with sludge.

What is the significance of the rally in Haldia?

The rally in Haldia is significant as it is the backyard of the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and a strong BJP base. The party aims to project Adhikari's influence here.

What other locations was Prime Minister Modi scheduled to visit for election rallies?

After Haldia, Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to address election rallies in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district and Suri in Birbhum district.

Published at : 09 Apr 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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