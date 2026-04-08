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HomeElectionAssam Assembly Elections 2026: Jorhat Ready For Polling; Over 7.1 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots

Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Jorhat Ready For Polling; Over 7.1 Lakh Voters Set To Cast Ballots

Assam elections 2026: District Commissioner Jay Shivani said all systems are in place. Mock polls will begin at 5:30 a.m. on April 9, followed by the start of voting at 7:00 a.m.

By : Ritu Raj Phukan | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Assam elections 2026: With the Assam Assembly elections set for April 9, Jorhat district has completed all preparations to ensure a smooth, free and peaceful polling process.

In the final leg of readiness, polling and presiding officers have been dispatched from Jorhat Government Boys’ School to their assigned polling stations across the district. Equipped with essential election materials, these teams will oversee voting operations and ensure all arrangements are in place ahead of polling day.

886 Polling Stations, Over 7.1 Lakh Voters

According to official figures, Jorhat has 886 polling stations spread across four Assembly constituencies, Jorhat, Titabor, Mariani and Teok. A total of 7,11,747 voters are expected to participate in the democratic exercise.

District Commissioner Jay Shivani said all systems are in place. Mock polls will begin at 5:30 a.m. on April 9, followed by the start of voting at 7:00 a.m., he added.

Home Voting and Inclusive Measures

Officials highlighted that the Election Commission of India has expanded provisions for home voting, particularly for elderly and specially-abled citizens. In Jorhat, nearly 400 voters have already cast their ballots through this facility.

Several prominent figures, including Pabitra Margherita and Gaurav Gogoi, are expected to vote in the district. Additionally, around 15 to 20 former MPs, MLAs and other notable personalities are likely to participate in the polling process.

Tight Security, No ‘Vulnerable’ Booths

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed across all polling stations. Authorities have identified 22 critical booths where additional CAPF personnel, including half-sections, will be stationed to maintain order.

Officials clarified that no polling station in Jorhat has been categorised as vulnerable.

Awareness Drive to Boost Turnout

To encourage higher voter participation, the district’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) cell has carried out extensive awareness campaigns. These include mascot launches, college outreach programmes, cinema hall screenings, radio broadcasts, voter competitions and rural rallies.

Authorities have also undertaken intensive revision of electoral rolls by conducting door-to-door verification to remove names of deceased, relocated and duplicate voters, steps expected to improve turnout.

Poll Personnel Confident Ahead of Duty

Polling staff expressed readiness as they prepared to take up their responsibilities. Priyanka Bora, a first-time polling officer, voiced confidence ahead of her assignment.

“This is my first time in election duty. I hope everything goes well, and I am confident that I can handle my responsibilities,” she said.

Across Assam, a total of 2,49,58,139 voters will cast their ballots across 126 constituencies. With logistics in place and personnel deployed, Jorhat is set for a crucial day of voting on April 9.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Assam Assembly elections in Jorhat district?

The Assam Assembly elections in Jorhat district are scheduled for April 9. All preparations have been completed for a smooth and peaceful polling process.

How many polling stations and voters are there in Jorhat district?

Jorhat district has 886 polling stations across four Assembly constituencies. A total of 7,11,747 voters are expected to participate in the election.

What measures are in place for elderly and disabled voters?

The Election Commission of India has expanded provisions for home voting for elderly and specially-abled citizens. In Jorhat, nearly 400 voters have already utilized this facility.

Are there any vulnerable polling booths in Jorhat?

No polling stations in Jorhat have been categorized as vulnerable. Security arrangements have been strengthened with Central Armed Police Forces deployed at all stations.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Assam Assembly Election Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner
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