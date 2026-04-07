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HomeElectionBJP Files Complaint Against Kharge Over ‘Snake’ Remark; Rahul Hits Back at Himanta Sarma

BJP Files Complaint Against Kharge Over ‘Snake’ Remark; Rahul Hits Back at Himanta Sarma

BJP files complaint against Kharge over ‘snake’ remark; Rahul Gandhi slams Himanta Sarma, raises Dalit dignity and political conduct concerns.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
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The political temperature in Assam escalated after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sparked controversy with a remark comparing the RSS and BJP to a “poisonous snake” during an election rally. The BJP swiftly lodged a police complaint in Guwahati, calling the statement offensive and unacceptable. The development triggered a sharp war of words between the two parties, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi countering with strong criticism of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BJP Moves Police Over Kharge’s Remark

The controversy began after Kharge, addressing a rally in Assam, likened the RSS-BJP to a “venomous snake”, a comment that drew immediate backlash. In response, BJP leader Ranjeev Kumar Sharma approached a police station located near the party’s state office in Guwahati, filing a formal complaint against the Congress chief.

The BJP has alleged that Kharge’s statement was inflammatory and aimed at provoking public sentiment during the ongoing election campaign. Party leaders have demanded action, accusing the Congress of lowering the level of political discourse.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Sarma

Amid the row, Rahul Gandhi issued a strongly worded statement condemning what he described as “vulgar and derogatory language” used by Himanta Biswa Sarma against Kharge. He termed the remarks “shameful and unacceptable”, emphasising Kharge’s stature as a senior Dalit leader.

Gandhi argued that insulting Kharge amounted to disrespecting millions from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities across India. He further accused the BJP and RSS of having a history of undermining Dalit leaders and cited instances of alleged disrespect towards figures such as BR Ambedkar.

Taking direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi questioned his silence on the issue. He suggested that failing to condemn such remarks could be interpreted as tacit approval.

The exchange has intensified political tensions ahead of elections, with both sides accusing each other of divisive rhetoric and personal attacks, signalling a bitter campaign battle in Assam.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
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Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026
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