AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended strong support to the INDIA bloc’s Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, calling it a matter of national interest and pride for the Telugu people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The AAP chief revealed that Justice Reddy had met him personally and discussed the prevailing situation in the country.

Speaking in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “Justice Reddy is Telugu and this is a matter of Telugu pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The political parties from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should vote for the nation and Telugu pride.”

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "Justice Reddy is Telugu and this is a matter of Telugu pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The political parties from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should vote for the nation and Telugu pride" pic.twitter.com/SCoXspidJv — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

He further emphasised that the Aam Aadmi Party had decided to fully back Reddy’s candidature. “Aam Aadmi Party has supported the candidature of former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy for the post of Vice President… We discussed the election strategy. We will do our best to ensure B Sudarshan Reddy wins. Justice Reddy has had an impressive career. If a person like him becomes the Vice President of the country, the respect for the post of Vice President will increase… I urge everyone to support him,” Kejriwal added.

He urged the Telugu parties to use their discretion as per the secret ballot to back Reddy.

Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, who has filed his nomination as a Vice Presidential candidate supported by opposition parties, has also received backing from the Aam Aadmi Party. Sanjay Singh was present from our side during his… pic.twitter.com/rPWKxOFqbq — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2025

“Sanjay Singh was present from our side during his nomination. Justice Reddy came to meet me today, and we discussed the current situation in the country at length along with many others… We are all working together to ensure Justice Reddy’s victory,” Kejriwal noted.

In response, Justice Reddy expressed gratitude for the support. “Yesterday Arvind Kejriwal expressed his support for my candidacy through AAP MP Sanjay Singh. I am very grateful to him and have come here to thank him… I am not a member of any political party, and the responsibility of the Vice President is not a political responsibility. It is a high constitutional responsibility, which must be independent, autonomous, and impartial. These are all qualities of a judge, and therefore I have accepted this candidacy,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | INDIA alliance Vice-Presidential nominee, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy says, "Yesterday Arvind Kejriwal expressed his support for my candidacy through AAP MP Sanjay Singh. I am very grateful to him and have come here to thank him... I am not a… pic.twitter.com/ADEZLT6KS1 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

TDP, YSRCP Endorse NDA's Radhakrishnan Against INDIA Bloc’s Telugu Counter

This comes as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) underlined its loyalty to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing speculation of wavering. YSRCP has also resisted the Telugu identity counterplay and stated that it would still support the NDA pick, Tamil Nadu's CP Radhakrishnan.

TDP general secretary and Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took to X to clarify his party’s stand.

“No ambiguity - only warmth, respect, and resolve. The NDA stands united,” Lokesh wrote, while also highlighting that he had recently met CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate, to extend his congratulations.

No ambiguity - only warmth, respect, and resolve. The NDA stands united. https://t.co/V1YBt5BDsR — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) August 19, 2025

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy told news agency PTI, "Vice President should be elected unanimously, hence we support NDA candidate CP. Radhakrishnan."

VIDEO | YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy says, "Vice President should be elected unanimously, hence we support NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan."



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/hFekfVGulg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

Kharge Targets Modi Govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the INDIA bloc putting forth its nominee carried a deeper message. “The candidature of B Sudershan Reddy is a message to tyranny unleashed by Modi government on all institutions,” Kharge posted on X, following Reddy’s nomination.

He underscored that the opposition alliance remained committed to safeguarding the Constitution. “Our Joint Opposition is determined to protect the ideas and values enshrined in the Constitution and fight this battle head on,” he said.

Kharge was joined by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the filing of Reddy’s nomination papers.

Reddy’s Message on Nomination Day

Reflecting on the occasion, Justice Reddy released a statement after filing his papers: “Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution.”

Sharing his philosophy, the retired judge said his journey in public life had shown him that India’s strength lay in its diversity, constitutional morality and dignity of every individual. “My life in public service – as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic – has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity. This election is not merely about one individual,” he said.

VP Polls Scheduled for September 9

The Vice-Presidential election will be held on September 9, with counting on the same day, the Election Commission has said. Justice Reddy, supported by the INDIA bloc, will face NDA’s nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, in a direct contest.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising MPs from both Houses of Parliament, under Articles 64 to 68 of the Constitution. Voting takes place by proportional representation through a single transferable vote and by secret ballot, as mandated under Article 66(1).

The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health concerns.