NDA’s Vice-Presidential Pick CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination In PM Modi's Presence: Watch

HomeNewsIndiaNDA’s Vice-Presidential Pick CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination In PM Modi's Presence: Watch

NDA's CP Radhakrishnan filed his Vice-Presidential nomination, backed by PM Modi and top NDA leaders, showcasing alliance unity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a show of strength and unity, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential election on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several senior Union ministers and NDA leaders, accompanied him, highlighting the alliance’s collective backing ahead of the September 9 polls.

Before submitting his nomination, Radhakrishnan visited the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex, a site dedicated to the nation’s eminent leaders. He first paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by bowing before his statue and then offered respects at the memorials of other national icons commemorated there.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
