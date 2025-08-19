Vice President Poll: TDP, YSRCP Endorse NDA's Radhakrishnan Against INDIA Bloc’s Telugu Counter

Hours after the Opposition bloc INDIA declared retired Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its nominee for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) underlined its loyalty to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing speculation of wavering. YSRCP has also resisted the Telugu identity counterplay and stated that it would still support the NDA pick, Tamil Nadu's CP Radhakrishnan.

TDP general secretary and Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, took to X to clarify his party’s stand.

“No ambiguity - only warmth, respect, and resolve. The NDA stands united,” Lokesh wrote, while also highlighting that he had recently met CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate, to extend his congratulations.

No ambiguity - only warmth, respect, and resolve. The NDA stands united. https://t.co/V1YBt5BDsR — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) August 19, 2025

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy told news agency PTI, "Vice President should be elected unanimously, hence we support NDA candidate CP. Radhakrishnan."

VIDEO | YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy says, "Vice President should be elected unanimously, hence we support NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan."



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/hFekfVGulg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

INDIA Bloc’s Telugu Counter To NDA’s Tamil Move

The INDIA bloc announced Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the 9 September contest, perhaps hoping that his Andhra Pradesh roots might place the TDP in a tight spot. Language and regional identity often carry emotive weight in the southern state, and the move was seen as a mirror tactic to the BJP naming CP Radhakrishnan, a Tamil leader, which had put the DMK in a dilemma earlier.

The Opposition aims to rally support from Telugu parties outside its alliance and signal strength through a contest rather than allow a one-sided election.

Numbers Favour NDA, But INDIA Is Playing Battle of Optics

Despite the INDIA bloc’s push, the tally of Parliament strongly backs the NDA. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. With 782 members eligible to vote, the winning side requires at least 392 votes.

The NDA currently holds 293 seats in the Lok Sabha and 133 in the Rajya Sabha, giving it a comfortable majority to secure Radhakrishnan’s election. Only a major rebellion within the NDA could tilt the balance, something considered improbable at this stage.

For the Opposition, the decision to field Justice Reddy is as much about optics as numbers. Leaders argue that even in defeat, forcing a contest provides an opportunity to project unity, particularly as they press the government on allegations of electoral irregularities, NDTV reported.

While the BJP-led NDA remains the frontrunner, the Opposition’s surprise pick has added a sharper edge to the Vice Presidential election, ensuring that the race is closely watched.