Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Begusarai, dismissed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikhar Yatra', claiming every district of Bihar will have infiltrators if the RJD-Congress alliance comes to power. He also opined that the Congress leader's frequent visits abroad contrast starkly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment.

He emphasised that the party’s strength comes from its grassroots cadre rather than individual leaders. “Among all parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only one where elections are not won or lost because of a single leader, but because of the strength and dedication of its workers. None of our national leaders are imposed on the people, they rise from the grassroots. When I became the BJP’s national president, I said in my very first meeting that I began my political journey as a booth-level president,” Shah said.

Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Trips, Voter Adhikar Yatra

The Home Minister took sharp digs at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “There are some leaders who instantly runs on a foreign trip every six months and then comes back. And you all know who that person is?” he asked, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.

He accused Gandhi of focusing on outsiders rather than the people of Bihar. “You all must have seen Rahul Baba’s recent yatra in Bihar. His yatra was aimed at saving the ‘ghuspaithiya’ (infiltrators) in Bihar. I want to ask you all, should the names of infiltrators continue to be on the voters’ list? Should they receive rations meant for the poor? Rahul Gandhi seems to care more about Bangladeshi infiltrators than the youth of Bihar,” he said.

Shah further said, “Form an NDA government in Bihar once again. Under Modi's leadership, we will work to expel infiltrators from Bihar, one by one. SIR is a thorough revision to free the voter list from the pollution of infiltrators... The votes of the infiltrators have been cut...we all know that these infiltrators are Lalu and Rahul's vote bank...Lalu Prasad and company are not concerned about the poor of Bihar,” he said.

“If Congress-RJD form government, there will be infiltrators in every district of Bihar,” the senior BJP leader alleged at the workers’ meet in Dehri-on-Sone.

Shah Lauds PM Modi’s Dedication

Shah underlined Prime Minister Modi’s work ethic, telling BJP workers that “Yesterday was Modi ji’s birthday… I have been working with him as his worker for more than 24 years. There hasn’t been a single day in these 24 years when Modi ji has taken a break or vacation. He is dedicated to serving the people of the country 365 days a year, while some leaders immediately leave for a foreign tour within 6 months… On the other hand, there is Narendra Modi ji, who has always put the country before himself.”

He linked the party’s future in Bihar with the overall strength of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying, “The victory in Bihar is a very important victory. The stronger we become in Bihar, the stronger the NDA becomes, the more prosperous Bihar will become… Therefore, elections are very important for Bihar and for India’s democracy.”

Shah Stresses Infiltration, Kashmir, Economy

The Home Minister reiterated the BJP’s stance on infiltrators, claiming that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi see them as a vote bank. “This Rahul Gandhi doesn’t care about the poor of Bihar, the youth of Bihar. He cares about infiltrators from Bangladesh. But I want to tell you today: Form an NDA government in Bihar once again. Under Modi’s leadership, we will work to expel infiltrators from Bihar, one by one,” he declared.

Shah also highlighted the removal of Article 370, crediting Modi with permanently uniting Kashmir with India. He said, “The Congress party had spoilt Pakistan's habits. They would attack every day. We conducted surgical strike, air strike, and when they (Pakistan) didn’t mend their ways, we carried out Operation Sindoor.”

On the economic front, he asserted, “PM Modi has made India’s economy the fourth-ranked economy… In 2027, we will become the world’s third-ranked economy.”