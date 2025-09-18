Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that whistleblowers from within the Election Commission are now passing on inside information to expose what he called large-scale “vote chori” (voter fraud). At a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi said "this wasn’t happening before", suggesting that the Commission’s credibility was eroding from within.

Rahul Gandhi's New Revelations

While he had earlier promised to drop a “hydrogen bomb” of revelations, Thursday’s briefing focused on systematic voter deletions, particularly in Karnataka. Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those responsible, alleging that votes of Congress supporters were being deliberately removed from rolls in targeted constituencies.

Citing data from one Karnataka Assembly seat, he said the state CID had already sought information from the Election Commission in connection with its probe into voter list tampering, but the poll body had not responded. He demanded the Commission reply within a week.

Framing the matter as a fight to protect democratic institutions, Gandhi urged India’s youth to recognise the dangers of what he described as election rigging.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that in Karnataka’s Aland constituency, a bid was made to remove 6,018 votes. He claimed that most of the names marked for deletion belonged to Congress supporters, accusing opponents of orchestrating a deliberate and systematic attempt to distort the electoral process.

"The booth-level officer noticed that her uncle's vote got deleted and found her neighbour had deleted the vote of her uncle. She asked her neighbour who said he had no idea. It was found that some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote -- and as luck would have it got caught," Gandhi said, as per a report on PTI.

