HomeEducationYoga, Ayurveda, & Modern Science: Patanjali Claims College Education Is Unique, Leaves Global Impact

Patanjali Ayurveda College is a blend of ancient knowledge and modern science. The college offers courses ranging from BAMS to MD.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)

In today’s fast-paced life, people are not only seeking treatment for diseases but also looking for ways to keep their entire lives healthy and balanced. In this context, Patanjali Ayurveda College has taken Ayurvedic education to a new height. Patanjali has said that this college is not only a treasure trove of ancient Indian knowledge but is also leading holistic education by integrating it with modern science. Established in 2006, the institution is affiliated with Uttarakhand Ayurved University and recognised by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM). Here, education is not just bookish, but becomes a part of life.

Patanjali says, “The speciality of this Ayurveda College is its holistic approach. Degree courses are available here from BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) to MD/MS. But the foundation of education rests on four stages – Adhyati (learning the subject), Bodh (understanding the meaning), Aacharan (self-practice) and Pracharan (teaching others). Students not only study theory but also receive practical training at Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital, which runs the world’s largest OPD. This hospital gives students the opportunity to work with real patients, helping them apply Ayurvedic principles in daily life.”

College Campus Sprawls Across the Sacred Valleys of Haridwar

Patanjali said, “The college campus is spread across the sacred valleys of Haridwar, offering a serene and natural environment. It houses modern laboratories, digital classrooms, a yoga centre and a herbal garden. Students practise yoga, meditation and follow an Ayurvedic diet daily, which enhances their physical, mental and spiritual growth. With its association with Patanjali Research Foundation, students also receive training in plant taxonomy, ethnobotany and medicinal research. It runs a one-month industrial training programme that provides students exposure to the industry.”

Patanjali says, “The biggest reason is its Gurukul pattern, which combines Vedic tradition with modern IT education. Swami Ramdev’s vision is to create a disease-free world. Students who study here become not only physicians but also social reformers. Alumni are taking on leadership roles in Ayurvedic clinics, research centres and Patanjali’s own centres. Fees are also affordable – around 50,000 to 60,000 rupees annually for BAMS. Admissions are based on NEET, ensuring merit is upheld.”

Education that Builds Self-Reliance

Patanjali claims, “The education here makes students self-reliant. It is taught that Ayurveda is not just medicine but a lifestyle. The combination of yoga and Ayurveda keeps students stress-free and energised. At a time when the world is moving towards holistic health, Patanjali has become the face of India in this field. In the future, it will expand even further on the global stage so that everyone can benefit from Ayurveda. If you want to build a career in health, Patanjali is an excellent option. This is not just education, it is a transformation of life.”

