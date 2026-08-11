CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date, Marksheet Download Steps

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 supplementary examination are now waiting for the board to announce their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 supplementary result 2026 soon. Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their marksheets through the official CBSE websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Digital copies of the revised and improved scorecards are also expected to be provided through DigiLocker and the UMANG application. tudents should keep their examination details ready so they can access their results without delay once the online result window opens.

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The supplementary examination for the 2026 session was conducted on July 28, giving students another opportunity to improve their academic outcome or clear subjects in which they did not qualify earlier. CBSE had issued the supplementary exam admit cards on July 20 for both regular and private candidates.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details Needed To Check Marksheet

Students waiting for their supplementary result should keep their login information handy. The details required to access the marksheet may include the candidate's roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

Having these credentials available will help students check their revised result quickly after CBSE activates the result link.

After accessing the scorecard, candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned on it and ensure that their marks and qualifying status are correctly reflected.

What Will Be Mentioned On The CBSE Class 12 Revised Marksheet?

The revised Class 12 marksheet will provide students with a detailed record of their performance. The document is expected to show the marks obtained in individual subjects along with other academic details.

The marksheet will include:

Total marks secured in each subject

Marks obtained in theory examinations

Practical examination marks

Project and internal assessment scores

Details of additional subjects, wherever applicable

Subject-wise positional grade

Overall qualifying status, including pass or fail

Students should download and preserve their digital marksheet after the result is announced. Those planning further studies or admission-related processes may need their updated academic records.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Main Exam Performance

The CBSE Class 12 main examination result for 2026 was declared on May 13, 2026. According to the available data, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent.

Trivandrum recorded the highest performance among the listed regions, with a pass percentage of 95.62 per cent.

The supplementary examination subsequently provided another opportunity for students who needed to improve their results or meet the qualifying requirements in specific subjects.

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CBSE Class 12 Digital Marksheets Available Through DigiLocker

Students should also be aware that CBSE provides digital academic documents through its academic repository, Parinam Manjusha'.

Class 12 students can access digital records such as their marksheet, migration certificate, and pass certificate through this repository. Parinam Manjusha is integrated with DigiLocker, allowing students to access their academic documents digitally.

Students can therefore check both the official CBSE result portals and the designated digital document platforms after the supplementary result is announced.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026?

Candidates should monitor the official CBSE result platforms for the latest announcement. Once the result link becomes active, students can use their examination credentials to access the revised scorecard.

The key platforms to keep in mind are:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG

Until CBSE officially announces the result, students should rely on updates issued through the board's official channels and avoid unverified claims about the release date.

The supplementary result is particularly important for students awaiting revised academic records before moving ahead with higher education, admission, or other career-related plans.

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