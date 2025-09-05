How An Organic Campaign Is Protecting Earth While Serving Customers: Know More

Patanjali Ayurved says that through its organic initiatives, the company has prioritised environmental conservation as well as consumer health. The company, founded by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, is not only known for Ayurvedic products but also for fulfilling its responsibility towards the environment. Patanjali’s efforts in organic farming, solar energy, and waste management are bringing positive changes for both the environment and consumers.

The company stated, “Under the Patanjali Organic Research Institute (PORI), several steps have been taken to promote organic farming. This institute develops bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides, which reduce dependency on chemical fertilisers. This improves soil fertility, reduces water and air pollution, and encourages biodiversity. PORI has trained 8,413 farmers across 8 states, helping them adopt organic farming techniques. This initiative not only keeps the environment clean but also increases farmers’ income.”

‘Patanjali Energy Centres’ to Be Established in Villages and Cities

The company claims, “Our solar energy initiative is also noteworthy. By making solar panels, inverters, and batteries affordable, we have encouraged clean energy in rural areas. Swami Ramdev’s vision is to establish a ‘Patanjali Energy Centre’ in every village and city, which will help reduce carbon emissions. In addition, we have taken a unique step in waste management. At Patanjali University, dry waste is converted into compost, and cow dung is used to prepare sacred materials for yajnas. This represents a unique blend of ancient knowledge and modern technology.”

Patanjali further said, “Our eco-friendly packaging and chemical-free products offer consumers healthy and safe options. Our Ayurvedic medicines, organic food items, and natural cosmetics not only promote good health but also avoid harming the environment. Patanjali’s vision is that true progress is only possible when we take care of both ourselves and the environment.”

Gradually Overcoming Challenges

Although there are challenges in marketing and distribution of organic products, the company says that its trusted name and direct connection with consumers are helping overcome these barriers step by step. Patanjali added, “This initiative is setting an example not just in India but globally, for environmental protection and sustainable development. Patanjali’s organic campaign proves that business and environmental conservation can go hand-in-hand, benefitting consumers as well as ensuring a healthier future for our planet.”