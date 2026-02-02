Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationWill Push For Narela Education Hub To Be Among Budget’s New Varsity Townships: Delhi CM

Will Push For Narela Education Hub To Be Among Budget’s New Varsity Townships: Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says the Narela education hub may be included among five new university townships announced in Union Budget.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will try to get the proposed Narela education hub to be among the five new university townships announced in this year's Union Budget.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the Budget was "balanced" and provided opportunities to every segment and category, including women and youth of the country.

Delhi will try to derive maximum benefits of the budget provisions, she said, citing a rise in special assistance to states for capital transfer for Delhi, Puducherry from Rs 6,275 crore in the last budget to Rs 15,380 crore in the 2026-27 budget, the Delhi chief minister said.

Delhi will also benefit from an enhanced allocation of Rs 13,611 crore under centrally sponsored schemes as compared to Rs 12,483 crore in 2025-26, she said.

The chief minister also highlighted various schemes announced in the Budget, including hostels for girls in every district, clean energy incentives, and enhanced funds to central government hospitals in Delhi, saying lakhs of people in the city will directly benefit from it.

Gupta said the announcement of the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor will give a massive boost to transport infrastructure in the national capital.

Delhi will also try to take maximum benefit of the budget announcement to open content creator labs at the campuses and associate its schools and colleges to promote the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector, she said. 

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
