Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationWest Bengal Teachers Demand Academics, Not Politicians, as University Chancellors

West Bengal Teachers Demand Academics, Not Politicians, as University Chancellors

WB teachers’ bodies say university chancellors must be academics, not governors or politicians, after Bills stall.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata: Two teachers' associations in West Bengal on Tuesday said the Chancellor of state universities should be an academic and not a politician.

President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent to three amendment Bills passed by the West Bengal Assembly, seeking to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of state-run universities. As a result, Governor C V Ananda Bose will continue to discharge his duties as the chancellor as before, in line with the existing legal provisions.

A senior functionary of West Bengal College and University Teachers Association (WBCUTA), Subhoday Dasgupta, told PTI, "We believe that the Chancellor of a university should be a distinguished academic, and no one else." "Even if the President of the country rejects the bill proposing the Chief Minister as Chancellor, our position will remain unchanged: neither the Governor nor the Chief Minister should be the Chancellor of a university — the post should be held by an eminent educationist," he said Echoing WBCUTA, the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) said the Chancellor should always be an academic.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said, "We believe that the Chancellor should be an academician and not a politician." "He/she should actively be engaged in solving different problems faced by the university," he said. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal University Chancellors WB University Chancellors
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers to Be Arrested at Delhi Airport After Extradition from Thailand
Breaking: India Strongly Calls Out Pakistan at UN Over Terrorism and Jammu & Kashmir
Breaking: Railway Employees Protest Outside GRP Police Station in Muradabad
President Murmu Withholds Assent to West Bengal Bill Proposing CM as University Chancellor
Uttar Pradesh News: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Vehicle Collision and Fire on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget