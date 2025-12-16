West Bengal Teachers Demand Academics, Not Politicians, as University Chancellors

Kolkata: Two teachers' associations in West Bengal on Tuesday said the Chancellor of state universities should be an academic and not a politician.

President Droupadi Murmu has withheld assent to three amendment Bills passed by the West Bengal Assembly, seeking to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of state-run universities. As a result, Governor C V Ananda Bose will continue to discharge his duties as the chancellor as before, in line with the existing legal provisions.

A senior functionary of West Bengal College and University Teachers Association (WBCUTA), Subhoday Dasgupta, told PTI, "We believe that the Chancellor of a university should be a distinguished academic, and no one else." "Even if the President of the country rejects the bill proposing the Chief Minister as Chancellor, our position will remain unchanged: neither the Governor nor the Chief Minister should be the Chancellor of a university — the post should be held by an eminent educationist," he said Echoing WBCUTA, the Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) said the Chancellor should always be an academic.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said, "We believe that the Chancellor should be an academician and not a politician." "He/she should actively be engaged in solving different problems faced by the university," he said.

