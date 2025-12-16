Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 16), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, December 16, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.  

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.  

National News  

  • PM Modi Pushes Gaza Peace Plan In Call with Netanyahu, Reviews Strategic Ties  
  • Luthra Brothers Booked Thailand Tickets As Blaze Raged Goa Club That Killed 25, Say Officials  
  • Amit Shah's Big Charge At Sonia Gandhi: 'Became Voter Without Getting Citizenship'; Cites Nehru, Indira  
  • ‘Vote Chori Raised By Congress’: Omar Abdullah Distances Himself From Rahul's Campaign 
  • Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case  
  • Goa Govt Seeks Revocation Of Passport Of Absconding Nightclub Owners, Writes To MEA  
  • ‘PM Modi Hacks Hearts, Not EVMs’: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha Over Vote Theft Claims  
  • BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Secret' Foreign Trips Amid Parliament Session  
International News  

  • 'My Son Is A Good Boy': Sydney Shooter's Mother Denies His Role In The Attack 
  • 7 Killed As Plane Crashes During Emergency Landing In Central Mexico 
  • 'Closer Than Ever': Trump Signals Momentum Toward Ukraine Peace As Europe Backs Security Plan 
  • Sydney Shooting: Report Says Islamic State Flags Found In Gunmen's Car 
  • UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack At Jewish Gathering In Sydney, Expresses Solidarity With Australia 

Business News  

  • Rupee Under Pressure As Dollar Demand, Outflows Sink Currency To 90.74 
  • Fuel Prices Across India: Andhra Pradesh Most Expensive, Andamans Cheapest 
  • Mutuum Finance Price Projection as Presale Phase 6 Nears 100% Sellout 
  • Missed Early Dogecoin’s 2,000% Rally? This New DeFi Crypto Is Positioned for 25x Growth 

Sports News  

  • 'Messi, Messi' Echoes As World Cup Winner Enters Arun Jaitley Stadium 
  • ICC Chief Jay Shah Extends T20 World Cup Invite To Lionel Messi 
  • ₹30 Crore For Cameron Green! Venkatesh Iyer To RCB Before IPL Auction 
  • Mega Win For India! Hosts Crush South Africa To Take 2-1 Lead 
  • Bondi Beach Attack: Former Australian Cricketer Narrowly Escapes Terror Attack, Recalls Terrifying Moments 

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
