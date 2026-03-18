NCERT Rolls Out New Textbooks For Classes 1–8 Under NEP 2020; Class 9 Books In Development

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has officially launched revised textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 in both print and digital formats. This major update comes as part of the ongoing implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The newly introduced books are aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, focusing on modern, student-centric learning approaches.

The move is expected to trend widely across education circles, with keywords like “NCERT new books 2026,” “NEP 2020 curriculum,” and “NCF-SE textbooks update” gaining traction among students, teachers, and parents.

𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧!



Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCERT is transforming textbooks to make learning more relevant, engaging, and future-ready!



𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝟏–𝟖: New textbooks now available (Print +… pic.twitter.com/Vx7xoSTdWT — NCERT (@ncert) March 17, 2026

Class 9 Books in Development, Draft Syllabus Released

NCERT has confirmed that updated textbooks for Class 9 are currently under development and will be implemented from the academic session 2026–27. To ensure transparency and participation, draft syllabi for Class 9 have already been uploaded on the official NCERT website for feedback from stakeholders.

This step allows educators, subject experts, and institutions to review the proposed curriculum and share inputs before final implementation. The council emphasized that the revision process is being carried out systematically across all stages and subjects.

Focus on Competency-Based and Engaging Learning

According to NCERT, the revised textbooks are designed to make learning more interactive, relevant, and aligned with future academic and career needs. The new curriculum structure aims to shift focus from rote learning to competency-based education, a key goal under NEP 2020.

Teachers have been advised to ensure that students have the necessary foundational knowledge before transitioning to the updated syllabus. This is crucial to avoid learning gaps during the shift to the new curriculum framework.

Rollout Plan for Senior Classes Explained

NCERT has also outlined a phased rollout plan for higher classes. While new textbooks for Classes 1–8 are now available, the revised books for Classes 10 and 11 will be introduced from the 2027–28 academic session. Until then, existing textbooks will continue for these classes during the 2026–27 academic year.

The council has urged schools, teachers, and education stakeholders to stay updated and ensure a smooth transition to the revised curriculum. This overhaul is being seen as a significant step towards transforming India’s school education system into a more flexible and learner-focused model.

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