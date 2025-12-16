NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At mcc.nic.in, Know How To Check

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today on December 16, as per the ongoing counselling schedule. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their seat allotment status at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who receive a seat in NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling must report to their allotted medical college within the specified time. At the time of reporting, they need to complete all admission procedures, including verification of documents, submission of original certificates, and payment of the admission fee as per the college’s rules. If a candidate does not report within the given deadline, the allotted seat may be cancelled.

NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Download

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download NEET PG 2025 allocation result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled ‘Result of Round 2 for PG Counselling 2025’.

Step 4: The NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment PDF will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your allotment status and download the PDF for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Recent Changes By MCC

Earlier, the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result was scheduled to be announced on December 12. However, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended the choice filling and locking deadline twice after several PG medical seats were added and removed across the country.

In a latest update for postgraduate medical aspirants, the MCC has included 135 additional seats in the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling. These have been added to the earlier announced 32,080 seats, increasing the total number of seats in Round 2 to 32,215.

The newly approved seats are spread across various states, with West Bengal receiving the highest number. North Bengal Medical College alone has been allotted 46 extra seats, the largest increase for any single institution in this round.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI