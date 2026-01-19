Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Expected Shortly on upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Expected Shortly on upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC postpones CSE 2026 notification due to administrative reasons; release expected soon. Candidates advised to check upsc.gov.in regularly.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 03:33 PM (IST)

UPSC CSE 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to issue the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 notification shortly, following a sudden delay in the scheduled release. According to the official examination calendar, the notification was initially expected to go live on January 14. However, aspirants were caught off guard when the Commission postponed the release, attributing the decision to administrative concerns. Although no revised date has been confirmed yet, the notification is widely anticipated to arrive within the week, prompting candidates to keep a close watch on the UPSC portal. 

The Commission addressed the delay through an official notice, stating, “The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026, and the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, have now been postponed due to administrative reasons, and the same will be notified in due course.” Once published, applicants will be able to download the UPSC Notification 2026 PDF from the official website, upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC CSE 2026: Application Fee 

The application fee for UPSC CSE varies across categories. Candidates from the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay ₹100, while aspirants belonging to SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and all female applicants are exempted. Payment can be made through online options such as debit/credit card and net banking or offline using an SBI challan wherever permitted. 

UPSC CSE 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official website upsc.gov.in 

Step 2: On homepage, look for the "What's New" section on the right side 

Step 3: Click on UPSC CSE Notification 2026 

Step 4: Notification PDF will open up on screen 

Step 5: Go through the same and download it 

Step 6: Take its printout for future references 

UPSC CSE 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

To appear for the CSE 2026, candidates must satisfy the eligibility conditions as of 1 August 2026. The required age range for the general category is 21 to 32 years, with relaxations applicable for reserved groups—three years for OBC, five years for SC/ST and ten years for PH candidates. Educationally, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Final-year students are permitted to apply on a provisional basis, provided their results are declared before the Mains. 

What the UPSC Notification Will Contain 

The upcoming notification PDF will outline the number of vacancies and the services covered under the examination. It will also detail the eligibility framework, age relaxations, nationality conditions, application schedules, registration deadlines, correction provisions, and fee structures. Additionally, it will explain the exam stages of the Prelims, Mains and Personality Test along with the examination mode, syllabus breakdown, marking rules, and negative marking guidelines. Aspirants seeking comprehensive information are advised to visit the official UPSC website once the notification is released. 

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Education News UPSC CSE 2026
