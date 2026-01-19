Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 19, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
National News
- Delhi Chokes On Most Polluted January Air In 2 Years As AQI Plunges To 440; Dense Fog Delays Flights
- Mumbai Mayor Suspense: Shinde’s Big Statement As He Calls BJP ‘Number One Party’
- ‘No Trust in TMC’: Singur Pins Factory Hopes On PM Modi, Residents Hopeful
- Cold Wave & Dense Fog Hit Noida: School Timings Changed, New Order Issued
- PM Modi To Kick Off NDA’s Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign From Madurantakam On Jan 23
- Terror Funding 2.0: Crypto Hawala May Possibly Aid J&K
- 8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped
- FIR Filed Against Builders After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site
International News
- Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership
- India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit
- Greenland Tensions: EU Condemns Trump’s Tariffs, Vows To Defend Arctic Sovereignty
- Nawaz Sharif’s Grand-Daughter-in-Law Chooses Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Sparks Buzz
- Karachi Mall Fire Kills 6; Only 30% Blaze Controlled, Death Toll Likely To Rise
- EU Mulls Using 'Trade Bazooka' Against US Over Trump's Greenland Threats
- 21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise
Business News
- DOGE Price Jumps 25% While New Presale Crypto Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Could 100x Easily According To Analysts
- PM Modi Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal
- Budget 2026 Could Change Indian Farming Forever: Experts Push For Tech, Climate & Digital Boost
- Nithin Kamath Reacts As BSE & NSE Shut Down For Mumbai Elections
Sports News
- Men In Blue Bowled Out! New Zealand Make History With First-Ever ODI Series Win In India
- IND vs NZ Highlights: Virat Kohli's Century In Vain As New Zealand Defeat India, Win Series 2-1
- Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips Script History With Massive 218-Run Stand In IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
- Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mega WPL Record, Goes Past Harmanpreet Kaur
- 'How Dumb': Gautam Gambhir Faces Fan Fury After Arshdeep's First-Over Wicket
- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Miss International Cricket For Next Six Months
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
