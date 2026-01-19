School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Delhi Chokes On Most Polluted January Air In 2 Years As AQI Plunges To 440; Dense Fog Delays Flights

Mumbai Mayor Suspense: Shinde’s Big Statement As He Calls BJP ‘Number One Party’

‘No Trust in TMC’: Singur Pins Factory Hopes On PM Modi, Residents Hopeful

Cold Wave & Dense Fog Hit Noida: School Timings Changed, New Order Issued

PM Modi To Kick Off NDA’s Tamil Nadu Poll Campaign From Madurantakam On Jan 23

Terror Funding 2.0: Crypto Hawala May Possibly Aid J&K

8 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, Atleast 3 JeM Terrorists Trapped

FIR Filed Against Builders After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site

International News

Trump Seeks $1 Billion Buy-In For Gaza Peace Board, Says Report; US Invites India For Membership

India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit

Greenland Tensions: EU Condemns Trump’s Tariffs, Vows To Defend Arctic Sovereignty

Nawaz Sharif’s Grand-Daughter-in-Law Chooses Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi For Her Wedding, Sparks Buzz

Karachi Mall Fire Kills 6; Only 30% Blaze Controlled, Death Toll Likely To Rise

EU Mulls Using 'Trade Bazooka' Against US Over Trump's Greenland Threats

21 Killed As High Speed Trains Derail In Southern Spain, Toll Expected To Rise

Business News

DOGE Price Jumps 25% While New Presale Crypto Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Could 100x Easily According To Analysts

PM Modi Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist Mohan Lal Mittal

Budget 2026 Could Change Indian Farming Forever: Experts Push For Tech, Climate & Digital Boost

Nithin Kamath Reacts As BSE & NSE Shut Down For Mumbai Elections

Sports News

Men In Blue Bowled Out! New Zealand Make History With First-Ever ODI Series Win In India

IND vs NZ Highlights: Virat Kohli's Century In Vain As New Zealand Defeat India, Win Series 2-1

Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips Script History With Massive 218-Run Stand In IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mega WPL Record, Goes Past Harmanpreet Kaur

'How Dumb': Gautam Gambhir Faces Fan Fury After Arshdeep's First-Over Wicket

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Miss International Cricket For Next Six Months

Education Loan Information:

