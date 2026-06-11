UPSC CDS 2 And NDA 2 Exam 2026: Registration Ends Today; Don't Miss the Deadline, Apply Now

UPSC CDS 2 And NDA 2 Registration 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) registration of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 ends today At June 11. Candidates who are willing to apply but have missed out can fill out the form by visiting their official website at upsconline.nic.in.

The registration process for both recruitment examinations began on 20 May 2026. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications have been given an additional opportunity to do so before the revised deadline closes.

According to the official schedule, the examinations for recruitment to commissioned officer posts will be held on 13 September 2026 in offline mode. The NDA 2 examination will be conducted at 86 centres across the country, while the CDS 2 examination will take place at 84 centres.

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Application Fee Details

For the CDS 2 Examination, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. However, women candidates and applicants belonging to the SC and ST categories are exempt from paying the fee.

For the NDA 2 Examination, the application fee is Rs 100 for eligible candidates.

UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Select the link for either CDS 2 Examination 2026 or NDA 2 Examination 2026 on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process.

Step 4: Sign in using your credentials and fill in the online application form.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Review the details and submit the form.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the submitted application for future use.

CDS 2 and NDA 2 Exam Schedule

According to the official timetable, both recruitment examinations will be conducted in offline mode on 13 September 2026.

The NDA 2 examination will be held across 86 examination centres, while the CDS 2 examination will take place at 84 centres nationwide.

UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2 2026: Vacancy Details

A total of 845 vacancies have been announced through the two recruitment examinations.

CDS 2 Examination: 451 vacancies

NDA 2 Examination: 394 vacancies

UPSC CDS 2 and NDA 2 2026: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

For CDS 2 recruitment, candidates will be selected through a written examination followed by an interview.

The written examination includes three subjects:

English

General Knowledge

Elementary Mathematics

Each paper carries 200 marks, and candidates will be given two hours to complete each test.

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For the NDA 2 examination, the written test consists of:

Mathematics: 300 marks

General Ability Test (GAT): 600 marks

Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully before applying and ensure all required documents are ready before completing the registration process.

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