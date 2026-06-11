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HomeEducationNEET MDS Scorecard 2026 Released At natboard.edu.in, Here's How To Download

NEET MDS Scorecard 2026 Released At natboard.edu.in, Here's How To Download

NEET MDS 2026 scorecards are now available. Candidates can log in to natboard.edu.in to check and download them.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 08:51 AM (IST)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the NEET MDS results. Candidates who took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery can now check their result status and download their scorecards from the official NBEMS website At natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can access and download their NEET MDS 2026 scorecard by signing in to the candidate portal using their registered User ID and password. 

Direct Link To Download - NEET MDS Scorecard 2026

Applicants are advised to download and save their scorecards promptly, as they will remain available online for six months only from the date of release.

ALSO READ: UGC NET June 2026: Advance City Intimation Slip Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

NEET MDS 2026 Scorecard: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website. 

Step 2: Go to the Examinations section and click on the “NEET-MDS” link. 

Step 3: Log in using your registered User ID, password, and any other required credentials. 

Step 4: Once logged in, locate and select the option to view or download your scorecard. 

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen in PDF format. 

Step 6: Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference. 

NEET MDS 2026: Qualifying Criteria 

Candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying percentile and corresponding cut-off score set by NBEMS to be considered eligible in NEET MDS 2026. 

  • General and EWS Category: Candidates are required to secure at least the 50th percentile, which corresponds to a cut-off score of 308 out of 960. 
  • General PwBD Category: Candidates must obtain a minimum of the 45th percentile, with a cut-off score of 289 out of 960. 
  • SC, ST and OBC Categories (including PwBD candidates belonging to these categories): The qualifying requirement is the 40th percentile, equivalent to a cut-off score of 271 out of 960. 

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam 2026: From Air Force To Post Offices, Here's How NTA Will Deliver Question Papers Securely

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Exam Education News Exam Result NTA Breaking News ABP Live NEET MDS Scorecard 2026 NEET MDS Result 2026
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