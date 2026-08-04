NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to begin Round 1 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2026 on August 5 for admission to undergraduate medical programmes across the country. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) can complete the registration process through the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in.

Students who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The counselling process will include registration, choice of filling, seat allotment, and reporting at allotted institutes.

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NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates can submit their applications for Round 1 from August 5 to August 12, 2026, until 3:00 PM (server time). The online payment facility will remain available until 6:00 PM on the same day.

Here are the important dates for Round 1:

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Participating Institutes: August 4, 2026

Registration and Fee Payment: August 5 to August 12, 2026

Choice Filling and Locking: August 6 to August 13, 2026

Processing of Seat Allotment: August 13 to August 16, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 17, 2026

Reporting and Joining at Allotted Colleges: August 18 to August 22, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes: August 23, 2026

Candidates should carefully review the schedule and complete each stage within the prescribed timeline.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration link.

Step 3: Register and log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the counselling fee and submit the application.

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NOTE: After registration, candidates will be able to participate in the choice filling process, where they can select their preferred colleges and courses before the seat allotment process begins.

MCC Issues Important Advisory for Candidates

The MCC has reminded candidates that they are permitted to submit the registration form only once during the counselling process.

According to the information bulletin, “Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-UG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-UG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken,” it adds.

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Candidates have also been advised to ensure that every detail entered in the online application is accurate before submission.

The bulletin further states, "The information provided by the candidates in the online application/registration form shall be treated as correct and self-certified, and MCC shall not entertain under any circumstances any request for change in the information provided by the candidates," according to the bulletin.

Applicants are encouraged to verify all personal, academic and eligibility details before completing the registration, as requests for corrections will not be entertained after submission.

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