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HomeEducationUP School Summer Vacation Extended: Classes To Resume On June 25 Amid Heatwave

UP School Summer Vacation Extended: Classes To Resume On June 25 Amid Heatwave

UP School Holiday Extended: UP schools will remain closed until June 24 due to the heatwave. Check the revised reopening date, summer vacation schedule and latest update.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer break for schools across the state due to continuing heatwave conditions. As per the revised schedule, schools will remain closed until June 24, 2026, with classroom teaching set to resume from June 25. 

The decision applies to institutions operating under the Basic Education Council as well as recognised schools across the state. Officials said the move has been taken to safeguard students from extreme temperatures and ensure a uniform academic schedule throughout Uttar Pradesh. 

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Summer Break Revised Across Uttar Pradesh 

According to the latest government order, the annual summer vacation period will now run from May 20 to June 24. The revised arrangement replaces the earlier reopening plan and has been introduced in response to persistent high temperatures reported in several districts. 

Authorities noted that the extension prioritises student well-being while allowing schools additional time to prepare for the new academic session before children return to classrooms. 

Schools to Welcome Students From June 25 

While students will return on June 25, teaching and non-teaching staff have been directed to report to schools between June 22 and June 24. 

During this period, schools are expected to complete preparations for the new session. Activities will include lesson planning, textbook distribution, reviewing mid-day meal arrangements, conducting meetings with School Management Committees, cleaning school premises, preparing Bal Vatika facilities and checking sports equipment and other infrastructure. 

Officials have instructed institutions to ensure all academic and administrative arrangements are completed before classes begin. 

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State Seeks Uniform Academic Calendar 

The government believes the revised schedule will help create greater consistency in the academic calendar across districts. In previous years, some local administrations announced separate extensions due to weather conditions, leading to variations in reopening dates. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP School Holiday 2026 UP Schools Reopening Date UP School Summer Vacation 2026 Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Summer Break Revised UP Heatwave News School Closed Due To Heatwave UP School Closed Due To Heatwave UP Schools Reopen Date
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