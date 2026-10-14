Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: 2,721 Vacancies Announced, Check Details

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced 2,721 tentative vacancies through the short notification for the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) Recruitment 2026. Released on October 13, 2026, the notification covers teaching and related positions under the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT) 2026.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), principals and physical education personnel. Candidates planning to apply should note that the short notification provides preliminary recruitment information, while several important details are still awaited.

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The department is expected to publish the detailed notification on or before November 3, 2026. It will provide further information on eligibility requirements, application dates, and the examination schedule.

AP DSC Recruitment 2026: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Details

The recruitment announcement lists 2,721 tentative posts across general schools, special education institutions, societies and other educational managements. School Assistant and Secondary Grade Teacher positions account for a substantial share of the vacancies.

The post-wise distribution announced in the short notification is as follows:

School Assistant (SA): 906 posts

Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT): 1,205 posts

School Assistant (Special Education): 150 posts

Secondary Grade Teacher (Special Education): 200 posts

Principal: 30 posts

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 81 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 113 posts

Physical Director (PD): 2 posts

Physical Education Teacher (PET): 34 posts

Candidates should remember that the announced figures are provisional. The department may revise the vacancy numbers when it publishes the complete recruitment notification.

AP DSC 2026: Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution

The short notification also divides the vacancies according to the type of institution and educational management.

Of the 2,721 tentative posts, 2,111 vacancies are allocated to general schools. Special education accounts for another 350 posts, while 260 vacancies fall under societies and other educational managements.

This distribution gives candidates an initial picture of the recruitment drive's scope. However, applicants should refer to the detailed notification for the final vacancy list and any additional post-wise or category-wise information.

AP DSC 2026: Application Dates And Exam Schedule

The online application process is part of the recruitment plan, but the department has not yet announced the application's start date, closing date or examination date in the information provided in the short notification.

Here are the key details available so far:

Short notification release date: October 13, 2026

Total tentative vacancies: 2,721

Detailed notification: Expected on or before November 3, 2026

Application start date: To be announced

Last date to apply: To be announced

Examination date: To be announced

Application mode: Online

Examination mode: Objective-type Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Candidates should check the official website regularly for updates on the application schedule and examination-related announcements.

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What Will The Detailed AP DSC Notification Include?

The complete notification is expected to clarify the conditions candidates must meet before applying for AP DSC Recruitment 2026. These details include educational qualifications, professional eligibility, age limits and application fees.

It will also provide information on the selection process and examination dates, helping applicants understand the requirements for their preferred posts.

Until the detailed notification is released, candidates should avoid relying on unconfirmed application dates or eligibility information. Reading the official notification carefully before submitting an application will help candidates understand the applicable conditions and recruitment procedure.

With 2,721 tentative vacancies announced, candidates interested in teaching and related positions in Andhra Pradesh should keep track of updates from the School Education Department and prepare to check the full notification when it becomes available.

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