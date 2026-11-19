Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put a stay on the interview process for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Mains examination until December 16, following petitions alleging irregularities in the declaration of results.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court heard the petitions concerning alleged discrepancies in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) PCS Mains examination results again on Thursday.

During the hearing, the court ordered that the PCS Mains interview process remain suspended until December 16.

Court Seeks Response From PPSC

During the previous hearing, the High Court had directed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to submit its response to the serious allegations raised by candidates.

The commission was also asked to produce the relevant documents before the court in connection with the petitions challenging the PCS Mains results.

The latest order puts the interview process on hold until December 16 as the matter continues to be heard by the court.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI