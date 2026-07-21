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English NewsEducationUP Government Approves Free Scooty Scheme For College-Going Girls

UP Government Approves Free Scooty Scheme For College-Going Girls

The UP government has approved a free scooty scheme for eligible college-going girls pursuing undergraduate studies. Around 50,000 students will benefit under the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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  • Vulnerable families also qualify without merit, boosting inclusivity.

Ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for providing free scooters to meritorious undergraduate girl students pursuing higher education in the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said around 50,000 girl students are expected to benefit from the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana this year.

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He said the initiative aims to encourage girls to pursue higher education as part of the government's women empowerment efforts.

Under the scheme, girl students from all state universities, private universities, government colleges affiliated with state universities, aided colleges and self-financed colleges will be eligible.

The benefit will be extended on merit to the top five per cent of undergraduate girls who passed in the 2025-26 academic session from each institution.

The minister said the annual family income of beneficiaries should be below Rs 12 lakh and obtaining a valid driving licence will be mandatory.

However, girls from families of martyrs, destitute families and those with disabilities will also be eligible for free scooters without the merit criterion, he said.

Upadhyay said the government will bear the registration charges and vehicle insurance. Each beneficiary will also receive a helmet, essential accessories and five litres of petrol along with the scooty, the minister said.

Replying to a query, the minister said the government has decided to provide a petrol-powered scooty as servicing facilities and fuel stations are more widely available across the state.

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The scooty will be procured through a selection process based on proposals invited through a dedicated portal, he added.

The scheme aims to ease transportation difficulties faced by girl students, encourage them to continue higher education, enhance women's empowerment and ensure safe, convenient and independent mobility. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What additional items do beneficiaries receive with the scooty?

Along with the scooty, each beneficiary receives a helmet, essential accessories, and five litres of petrol. The government also covers registration charges and vehicle insurance.

Published at : 21 Jul 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Cabinet UP Girl Student College Students Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Yojana Free Scooty Scheme
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