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English NewsEducationWBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT At wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT At wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 is out. Check your allotted college, admission dates, seat acceptance process and reporting schedule.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:48 PM (IST)

WBJEE Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result for candidates taking part in the counselling process for undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy courses. Candidates can now check their allotted college and course by logging in to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

Candidates who have received a seat allotment for the first time in WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 must complete all admission formalities within the specified deadline to secure their allotted seat. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out At Pariksha Sangam; Exam On July 28, Download Now

According to the official counselling schedule, newly allotted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their allotted institute for document verification and admission between July 21 and July 23, 2026. Candidates who fail to complete these steps within the given timeframe may lose their allotted seat. It is therefore advisable to complete the admission process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues. 

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the 'WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment' link available under the counselling section. 

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number or Roll Number and Password. 

Step 4: Submit the required details to view your Round 2 seat allotment result. 

Step 5: Check the allotted college and course displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and print the Seat Allotment Letter for future reference and complete the admission process as per the counselling schedule. 

What Should Candidates Do After Round 2 Seat Allotment? 

Candidates who have been allotted an upgraded seat in WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 should carefully read the instructions issued by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) regarding seat acceptance and reporting to the allotted institute. 

Those who are satisfied with their allotted seat can complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. Candidates who are eligible and wish to participate in the next round of counselling should follow the guidelines and schedule released by the board. 

ALSO READ: IBPS PO 2026 Recruitment: Revised Vacancies Increased, Registration Closes Today; Apply Now

About WBJEE Counselling 2026 

WBJEE counselling is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses offered by participating government and private colleges across West Bengal. 

Seat allotment is based on several factors, including a candidate's WBJEE 2026 rank, choices filled during the counselling process, category, and the availability of seats.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Exam Result WBJEE WBJEE Seat Allotment Result WBJEE Counselling 2026 WBJEE 2026 WBJEE Counselling Result 2026
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