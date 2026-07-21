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English NewsEducationCBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out At Pariksha Sangam; Exam On July 28, Download Now

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out At Pariksha Sangam; Exam On July 28, Download Now

CBSE has released the Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 on Pariksha Sangam. Download your hall ticket now for the July 28 board exam.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 admit cards, allowing registered students to access their hall tickets ahead of the examination scheduled for July 28, 2026 (Tuesday). Candidates appearing for the supplementary exams can now obtain their admit cards through the official CBSE portal.  

Students must note that hall tickets are available through the 'Pariksha Sangam' section on the CBSE website. Those appearing for the examination are advised to download their admit cards well before the exam date and verify all the details mentioned on them. 

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How to Download the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 

CBSE has activated the admit card link for all eligible Class 12 supplementary examination candidates. 

"It is hereby informed that the admit cards for the Supplementary Examinations, 2026 scheduled to be held on 28 July 2026 (Tuesday) have been made live. All students who have applied for the Supplementary Examinations, 2026 may obtain/download their admit cards..." the official notice read. 

Regular students will not be able to download the admit card directly. Instead, schools must access the hall tickets through the Pariksha Sangam portal and distribute them to students after completing the required formalities. 

"Schools are requested to download the admit cards from "Pariksha Sangam" and issue them to the concerned students after they are duly signed and stamped by the School Principal," the official notice stated. 

Instructions for Private Candidates 

CBSE has provided a separate facility for private candidates to obtain their admit cards. 

"Private candidates may download their admit cards from the above link after submitting the required credentials. They can get their admit card signed and stamped by the Principal of the last attended school or the Centre Superintendent of their examination centre," CBSE stated in an official notice. "All students are advised to obtain/download their admit cards as above, get them signed and stamped by the School Principal or Centre Superintendent, as the case may be, and appear for the supplementary examination thereafter." 

Private candidates should ensure they complete the signature and stamp requirement before reporting to the examination centre. 

ALSO READ: NEET Counselling 2026: Top Medical Colleges In Karnataka For MBBS Admission; Check Fees, Cut-Offs & Seats

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule 

Earlier, CBSE released the detailed date sheet for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. The examination will be conducted on July 28 across the country in two shifts, depending on the subject. 

The board has scheduled papers of three-hour and two-hour durations. In addition, candidates will receive 15 minutes of reading time before the examination begins, allowing them to carefully read the question paper before writing their answers. 

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready, reach the examination centre well before the reporting time, and follow all instructions issued by CBSE on the exam day. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Admit Card CBSE CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2026 CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Pariksha Sangam
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