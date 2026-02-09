Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares Key Advice For Students Ahead Of Board Exams

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares Key Advice For Students Ahead Of Board Exams

UP CM Yogi and PM Modi motivate students before board exams, stressing safety, health, discipline and dreaming big with hard work.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged students to prioritise safety, health, and academic focus ahead of the upcoming board examinations. 

In a letter to students, the Chief Minister shared three key messages. The Chief Minister advised them to stay away from Chinese 'manjha' (string), which is sharp-edged, banned across the state, and has caused fatalities. 

Students were asked to avoid using it, warn friends, and report any illegal sales to the police with family support. 

The Chief Minister also cautioned against mobile phone addiction, highlighting that excessive gaming or video-watching wastes time, affects studies, and weakens eyesight. He encouraged students to read, play sports, spend time with family, and limit mobile use. 

For those giving board exams for classes X and XII, the CM advised students to remain disciplined, confident, and focused. Citing the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, he said, "A person has the right only over their actions, not their results," urging students to prioritise hard work and dedication. 

The CM Yogi extended his best wishes to all students appearing in examinations and expressed hope that they would perform well and make their families and the state proud. 

 Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC). The Prime Minister had an informal interaction with Exam Warriors at his residence in New Delhi. 

 A student from Ladakh asked whether children should dream big and how to begin fulfilling those dreams. The Prime Minister stated that not dreaming is a crime, but dreams must be backed by action. 

The PM explained that aspirations like becoming an astronaut require study, biographies, and focused interest, while cautioning against making dreams public to avoid ridicule. 

 He encouraged students to write down their dreams and nurture them privately, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

 Responding to another query on daily habits to achieve big dreams, PM Modi suggested reading biographies of great personalities. He explained that understanding their struggles and early steps helps students relate and gain confidence, showing them how to progress step by step. 

 The next episode is set to be aried today at 10 AM. 

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Education News YOGI ADITYANATH Board Exams 2026
