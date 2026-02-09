Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 9, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 9, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Delhi Braces For Traffic Curbs, Diversion On Feb 9 Over Rajghat Function
- Adnan Sami Calls RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat An ‘Incredible Gentleman’, Says He Cleared Myths
- Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
- Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Dhruv Dutt Sharma In Rs 500 Crore Scam
- CBSE Board 2026: Examination Rules Revised, Eligibility & Assessment Norms Updated
- ‘Those Who Deserve…,’ Jackie Shroff Weighs In On Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar
- Private Mini Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilot Among Two Who Eject
- 'It's In India's Interest To Buy US Oil,' Piyush Goyal Responds To Trump Condition
- Kishtwar Encounter Exposes ISI Afghan-Return Pipeline, 4th Pakistani JeM Afghan War Veteran Killed
- Indian Railways Tightens Travel Rules: New Regulation Announced, One Passenger ID Mandatory
- Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal
- Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
International News
- Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
- 'America’s Elections Are Rigged, Stolen & Laughingstock': Trump Calls For Voting Reforms In US
- PM Modi, Malaysian PM Set for Key Talks on Strategic Cooperation
- Russia College Stabbing: 15-Year-Old Attacker Was Neo-Nazi, Shouted 'Holocaust Slogans’
- PM Modi Emphasises United Stand Against Terrorism During Malaysia Visit
- UK PM Keir Starmer’s Chief Of Staff Quits After Epstein Files Expose Mandelson Appointment Row
- Hunger Strike Fallout? Iran Slaps Fresh 7-Year Jail Term On Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi
- Trump Congratulates Japan PM Sanae Takaichi On Historic Landslide Election Win
- 'No One Has Right To Dictate': Iran Defies US Pressure, Rules Out Giving Up On Uranium Enrichment
- Dragon Pushes Back: China Dismisses US Claim of Secret Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash
Business News
- Rupee Falls 36 Paise To 90.70 Amid US-Iran Tensions, Rising Crude
- RBI MPC February 2026 Highlights: Repo Rate Unchanged, Dalal Street Ends In Green
- RBI May Ease Norms For Smaller NBFCs, Scrap Branch Approval For Gold Loan Firms
- 8th Pay Commission: Big Pay Hike Likely If Higher Fitment Factor Is Approved-All You Need To Know
- Dalal Street Closes In Green Post MPC As Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 25,674
- RBI Tightens Customer Protection Norms, Plans Rs 25,000 Fraud Compensation
- RBI Doubles Collateral-Free Loan Limit
- No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
Sports News
- Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Weakens After ICC Flags Financial Consequences
- India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash '99%' Likely To Go Ahead
- India U19 World Cup Winners Return Home To Grand Welcome
- KKR Goes ‘Star-Struck’ As SRK, Ranveer Singh And Rinku Singh Pose Together
- BCB President Heads To Pakistan As IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama Escalates
- Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: PCB Denies Approaching ICC Over India Boycott
- Prakash Raj Slams ‘Disgusting’ Post Linking Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Win To Religion
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament Spot, No Place For Mhatre
