School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Delhi Braces For Traffic Curbs, Diversion On Feb 9 Over Rajghat Function

Adnan Sami Calls RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat An ‘Incredible Gentleman’, Says He Cleared Myths

Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop

Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Dhruv Dutt Sharma In Rs 500 Crore Scam

CBSE Board 2026: Examination Rules Revised, Eligibility & Assessment Norms Updated

‘Those Who Deserve…,’ Jackie Shroff Weighs In On Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar

Private Mini Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilot Among Two Who Eject

'It's In India's Interest To Buy US Oil,' Piyush Goyal Responds To Trump Condition

Kishtwar Encounter Exposes ISI Afghan-Return Pipeline, 4th Pakistani JeM Afghan War Veteran Killed

Indian Railways Tightens Travel Rules: New Regulation Announced, One Passenger ID Mandatory

Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal

Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks

International News

Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations

'America’s Elections Are Rigged, Stolen & Laughingstock': Trump Calls For Voting Reforms In US

PM Modi, Malaysian PM Set for Key Talks on Strategic Cooperation

Russia College Stabbing: 15-Year-Old Attacker Was Neo-Nazi, Shouted 'Holocaust Slogans’

PM Modi Emphasises United Stand Against Terrorism During Malaysia Visit

UK PM Keir Starmer’s Chief Of Staff Quits After Epstein Files Expose Mandelson Appointment Row

Hunger Strike Fallout? Iran Slaps Fresh 7-Year Jail Term On Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi

Trump Congratulates Japan PM Sanae Takaichi On Historic Landslide Election Win

'No One Has Right To Dictate': Iran Defies US Pressure, Rules Out Giving Up On Uranium Enrichment

Dragon Pushes Back: China Dismisses US Claim of Secret Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash

Business News

Rupee Falls 36 Paise To 90.70 Amid US-Iran Tensions, Rising Crude

RBI MPC February 2026 Highlights: Repo Rate Unchanged, Dalal Street Ends In Green

RBI May Ease Norms For Smaller NBFCs, Scrap Branch Approval For Gold Loan Firms

8th Pay Commission: Big Pay Hike Likely If Higher Fitment Factor Is Approved-All You Need To Know

Dalal Street Closes In Green Post MPC As Sensex Rises Over 200 Points, Nifty Tests 25,674

RBI Tightens Customer Protection Norms, Plans Rs 25,000 Fraud Compensation

RBI Doubles Collateral-Free Loan Limit

No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook

Sports News

Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Weakens After ICC Flags Financial Consequences

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash '99%' Likely To Go Ahead

India U19 World Cup Winners Return Home To Grand Welcome

KKR Goes ‘Star-Struck’ As SRK, Ranveer Singh And Rinku Singh Pose Together

BCB President Heads To Pakistan As IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama Escalates

Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: PCB Denies Approaching ICC Over India Boycott

Prakash Raj Slams ‘Disgusting’ Post Linking Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Win To Religion

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns U19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament Spot, No Place For Mhatre

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI