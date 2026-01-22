World University Rankings 2026: Only One Indian Institute Makes It to the Global Top 100

India’s performance in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking by Subject 2026 has once again raised concerns about its global standing. While the rankings continue to be dominated by institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom, Asian countries especially China and Singapore are rapidly gaining ground. India’s overall presence, however, remains limited.

In the crucial field of Computer Science, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru was the only Indian institution to secure a spot in the top 100. The next Indian entries appeared much lower, with Amity University placed in the 251–300 band and Jamia Millia Islamia ranked between 301–400 in the same subject category.

No Indian University Ranked in Top 100 Across Other Subjects

The 2026 edition evaluates universities across multiple subjects. Apart from IISc, no other Indian university managed to secure a top 100 position in any subject area. The report highlights that India continues to lag behind Asian peers such as China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea in research-related performance. Although India has shown improvement in research output and international collaboration, it has yet to consistently break into the global top 20 or top 50.

US and UK Maintain Strong Lead

The rankings once again showed strong dominance by American and British institutions. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) emerged as the world’s most influential university, securing the number one position in Arts & Humanities, Business & Economics, and Social Sciences. Overall, the US claimed first place in eight out of 11 subject categories, while the UK topped three subjects, including Psychology where the University of Cambridge took the lead for the first time since 2022.

China Shows Remarkable Progress

China registered notable gains this year, securing seven top 10 positions across subjects, up from four last year. Peking University entered the global top 10 in Computer Science for the first time, while Tsinghua University achieved a top 10 position in Physics. Asian universities also made significant advances in Business and Economics.

How THE Compiles the Rankings

The Times Higher Education ranking evaluates universities across 11 subject areas using 18 indicators. These include teaching quality, research performance, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

