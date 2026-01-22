Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationWorld University Rankings 2026: Only One Indian Institute Makes It to the Global Top 100

World University Rankings 2026: Only One Indian Institute Makes It to the Global Top 100

World University Rankings 2026: IISc the only Indian institute in Top 100; US, UK dominate, China rises.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:57 PM (IST)

India’s performance in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking by Subject 2026 has once again raised concerns about its global standing. While the rankings continue to be dominated by institutions in the United States and the United Kingdom, Asian countries especially China and Singapore are rapidly gaining ground. India’s overall presence, however, remains limited. 

In the crucial field of Computer Science, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru was the only Indian institution to secure a spot in the top 100. The next Indian entries appeared much lower, with Amity University placed in the 251–300 band and Jamia Millia Islamia ranked between 301–400 in the same subject category. 

No Indian University Ranked in Top 100 Across Other Subjects 

The 2026 edition evaluates universities across multiple subjects. Apart from IISc, no other Indian university managed to secure a top 100 position in any subject area. The report highlights that India continues to lag behind Asian peers such as China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea in research-related performance. Although India has shown improvement in research output and international collaboration, it has yet to consistently break into the global top 20 or top 50. 

US and UK Maintain Strong Lead 

The rankings once again showed strong dominance by American and British institutions. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) emerged as the world’s most influential university, securing the number one position in Arts & Humanities, Business & Economics, and Social Sciences. Overall, the US claimed first place in eight out of 11 subject categories, while the UK topped three subjects, including Psychology where the University of Cambridge took the lead for the first time since 2022.  

China Shows Remarkable Progress 

China registered notable gains this year, securing seven top 10 positions across subjects, up from four last year. Peking University entered the global top 10 in Computer Science for the first time, while Tsinghua University achieved a top 10 position in Physics. Asian universities also made significant advances in Business and Economics. 

How THE Compiles the Rankings 

The Times Higher Education ranking evaluates universities across 11 subject areas using 18 indicators. These include teaching quality, research performance, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News World University Rankings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
India
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
SC Clears Hindu, Muslim Friday Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala; Lays Down Timings
Election 2025
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out
Cities
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Major Revelation In Noida Techie Death: Fire Brigade Team Didn't Know How To Swim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget