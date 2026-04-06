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HomeEducationUIDAI Internship 2026: Apply For 28 Posts, Direct Link, Eligibility, Stipend & Last Date

UIDAI Internship 2026: Apply For 28 Posts, Direct Link, Eligibility, Stipend & Last Date

UIDAI Internship 2026 open for 28 posts in Bengaluru. Check eligibility, stipend, direct link and apply online before April 15 deadline.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced its Internship 2026 programme, offering a valuable opportunity for students and young professionals to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge technology domains. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website before the deadline. 

A total of 28 internship positions are available, targeting candidates with expertise in areas such as programming, ReactJS, React Native, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, full stack development, Android and iOS development, as well as UI/UX design. 

UIDAI Internship 2026: Eligibility & Who Can Apply 

The internship programme is open to students from a wide range of academic backgrounds. Candidates pursuing or having completed B.Tech, M.Tech, BE, Bachelor of Design, Master of Design, Mathematics (Bachelor’s and Master’s), and Statistics (Bachelor’s and Master’s) are eligible to apply. 

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and required documentation on the official website before submitting their forms. Providing incorrect or incomplete information may lead to disqualification during the verification process. 

UIDAI Internship 2026: Duration and Location 

The UIDAI Internship 2026 will be conducted in Bengaluru and will run for a minimum duration of six months. The authority has clearly stated that preference will be given to candidates who can commit to the full internship period. 

Selected interns will also receive a stipend, making it a beneficial opportunity for skill development as well as financial support. 

Important: UIDAI follows a strict verification process. Any incorrect or misleading information may lead to cancellation of the application. 

Deadline: Make sure to complete the application process before April 15, 2026, to avoid last-minute issues.  

UIDAI Internship 2026 Direct Link: How to Apply Online 

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website 

Step 2: Locate and click on the UIDAI Internship 2026 application link 

Step 3: Fill in the application form with accurate personal and academic details 

Step 4: Upload all the required documents as specified 

Step 5: Carefully review all the entered information before submission 

Step 6: Submit the application form online 

UIDAI Internship 2026 Last Date & Important Instructions 

Applicants must ensure that all details entered in the application form are correct and supported by valid documents. UIDAI has emphasised that applications containing incorrect or misleading information will not be considered. 

With limited positions available and high competition expected, candidates should act quickly and complete the application process in time. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UIDAI Internship 2026 UIDAI Internship 2026 Open UIDAI Internship 2026 For 28 Posts UIDAI Internship 2026 Eligibility
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