Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBudgetUnion Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Cuts TCS Rates to 2% on Liquor, Scrap, Minerals and Tendu Leaves

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Cuts TCS Rates to 2% on Liquor, Scrap, Minerals and Tendu Leaves

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:23 PM (IST)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces rationalisation of TCS to 2% on select goods, including a reduction on tendu leaves from 5% to 2%.

Related Video

Budget Super Sunday: India Awaits Historic Union Budget as Sitharaman Set for Ninth Straight Presentation

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: President Murmu Sees Off Nirmala Sitharaman After Traditional Ritual for Historic Budget Day
Breaking News: Budget Team Ready as Nirmala Sitharaman Departs for Kartavya Bhavan
Breaking News: Trump Claims India to Buy Crude Oil from Venezuela, Aims to End 50% US Tariff Threat
Breaking Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Heads to Kartavya Bhavan as Pankaj Chaudhary Arrives Ahead of Budget 2026–27
Breaking News: Parliament to Witness India’s First Sunday Budget Presentation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget