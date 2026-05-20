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CBSE OSM Glitch: Scanned Copy Service Likely To Resume By 2 PM Today, Board Confirms
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to complaints regarding difficulties faced by students while applying online to access scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets. The board has acknowledged the technical issue affecting the service and stated that the facility is expected to resume by 2 pm today. CBSE has urged students to remain patient and assured them that every student will receive a fair opportunity to access their scanned answer sheets once the service is restored.
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