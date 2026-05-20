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HomeEducationCBSE OSM Glitch: Scanned Copy Service Likely To Resume By 2 PM Today, Board Confirms

CBSE OSM Glitch: Scanned Copy Service Likely To Resume By 2 PM Today, Board Confirms

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has responded to complaints regarding difficulties faced by students while applying online to access scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets. The board has acknowledged the technical issue affecting the service and stated that the facility is expected to resume by 2 pm today. CBSE has urged students to remain patient and assured them that every student will receive a fair opportunity to access their scanned answer sheets once the service is restored.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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