TNEA 2026 Admissions To Begin Soon: Registration In May, Counselling From July

TNEA Admissions 2026: With the Class 12 board results expected on May 8, 2026, the admission cycle for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026–27 is set to kick off shortly after. Officials have indicated that the application process will likely begin in the third week of May, opening doors for lakhs of aspirants seeking engineering seats across the state.

More than 2 lakh seats will be offered this year through over 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. Admissions will be conducted via a centralised online counselling system, managed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), ensuring a streamlined and transparent process for candidates.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

TNEA 2026 Timeline: Registration, Merit List & Counselling

The schedule for TNEA 2026 has been outlined by officials. Last year nearly 3 lakh students participated in the counselling process, and a similar or higher turnout is anticipated this year.

"This year, the enrollment for engineering admissions will begin from May third week", he said, adding, "the merit list will be released in June, and the online counselling process will start from July".

The official notification regarding admission-related dates will be released only after the election results are announced. Authorities expect a rise in applications, especially with an increase in seats across emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Robotics.

TNEA 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates planning to apply must meet the following requirements:

Must have passed Class 12 (HSC or equivalent)

Mandatory subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Minimum marks:

General Category: 45%

Reserved Categories: 40%

Must be a resident of Tamil Nadu or satisfy nativity conditions

TNEA 2026: Application Process Explained

Step 1: Visit the official TNEA portal released by Anna University

Step 2: Register and log in to fill out the application form

Step 3: Upload scanned copies of required documents

Step 4: Pay the prescribed application fee

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the submitted form

Note: After submission, authorities will verify documents, and candidates will receive confirmation upon approval.

ALSO READ: CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

According to the School Education Department, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations held between March 2 and March 26, 2026. The evaluation process has already been completed, and results are expected to be announced after the election results.

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