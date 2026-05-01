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HomeEducationTNEA 2026 Admissions To Begin Soon: Registration In May, Counselling From July

TNEA 2026 Admissions To Begin Soon: Registration In May, Counselling From July

TNEA 2026 admission process to begin in May. Check registration dates, eligibility, counselling schedule and direct link updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

TNEA Admissions 2026: With the Class 12 board results expected on May 8, 2026, the admission cycle for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026–27 is set to kick off shortly after. Officials have indicated that the application process will likely begin in the third week of May, opening doors for lakhs of aspirants seeking engineering seats across the state. 

More than 2 lakh seats will be offered this year through over 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. Admissions will be conducted via a centralised online counselling system, managed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), ensuring a streamlined and transparent process for candidates. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

TNEA 2026 Timeline: Registration, Merit List & Counselling 

The schedule for TNEA 2026 has been outlined by officials. Last year nearly 3 lakh students participated in the counselling process, and a similar or higher turnout is anticipated this year. 

"This year, the enrollment for engineering admissions will begin from May third week", he said, adding, "the merit list will be released in June, and the online counselling process will start from July". 

The official notification regarding admission-related dates will be released only after the election results are announced. Authorities expect a rise in applications, especially with an increase in seats across emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Robotics. 

TNEA 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates planning to apply must meet the following requirements: 

Must have passed Class 12 (HSC or equivalent) 

Mandatory subjects: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry 

Minimum marks: 

  • General Category: 45% 
  • Reserved Categories: 40% 

Must be a resident of Tamil Nadu or satisfy nativity conditions 

TNEA 2026: Application Process Explained 

Step 1: Visit the official TNEA portal released by Anna University 

Step 2: Register and log in to fill out the application form 

Step 3: Upload scanned copies of required documents 

Step 4: Pay the prescribed application fee 

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the submitted form 

Note: After submission, authorities will verify documents, and candidates will receive confirmation upon approval. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

According to the School Education Department, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations held between March 2 and March 26, 2026. The evaluation process has already been completed, and results are expected to be announced after the election results.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 May 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Anna University TNEA 2026 TNEA 2026 Admission TNEA Admission 2026 TNEA 2026 Timeline TNEA Admissions 2026 Begins TNEA Admissions 2026 Dates
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