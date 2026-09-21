Telangana CM Seeks More Attractive Uniforms For Government School Students

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to make uniforms provided to students of state-run institutions more attractive by using a wide range of colours.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, suggested they explore diverse designs while finalising the uniforms.

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The officials briefed the CM that one set of uniforms had been distributed to students of government schools, hostels, and residential schools while the second set would be provided by the end of September, an official release said.

They said two sets of uniforms had already been provided to students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Model Schools.

The authorities also informed the CM, who holds the education portfolio, that distribution of notebooks to all students had already been completed.

The meeting also reviewed the distribution of plates, glasses, bowls, bedsheets, towels and other items to students across government hostels, residential schools, KGBVs, and Model Schools, it said.

The CM instructed the officials to formulate an action plan in advance to ensure that uniforms and other items reach students on the first day of next academic year.

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Taking note of the possibility of a 10 per cent increase in student enrollment, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to plan for additional student intake, it said.

The CM observed that parents expressed satisfaction with the quality of the uniforms and other materials provided this year, the release added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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