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English NewsEducationDelhi: 3 Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Security Search Underway

Delhi: 3 Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Security Search Underway

Three Delhi schools received bomb threats on Monday. Authorities have launched search operations, with no suspicious object found so far.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Security agencies launched search operations at three schools in Delhi on Monday following bomb threats, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services identified the affected schools as Mother International School in Hauz Khas, Navy Children's School in Chanakyapuri and Bal Bharti School in Chanakyapuri.

Authorities are currently checking the premises, with no suspicious object reported so far.

"A search is underway, and nothing suspicious has been found so far," the officer said.

More information is awaited as the search operations continue.

Earlier Bomb Threat Reported At Mayur Vihar School

Earlier this month, Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, triggering a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, the call was received at around 8:40 am, following which police and emergency response teams were alerted.

Security checks were subsequently carried out at the school premises. Further details are awaited.

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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bomb Threat Breaking News School Bomb Threat ABP Live Delhi Schools Bomb Threat
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