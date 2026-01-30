Supreme Court Frames Four Legal Questions, Stays UGC Equity Regulations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said petitions challenging the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, raise substantial questions of law and framed four such questions for consideration. Observing that the regulations may have far-reaching consequences, the court framed four substantial questions of law and stayed in the operation of the new framework for the time being.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Baghchi expressed reservations about the clarity and scope of the regulations. The judges noted that the provisions appear to suffer from “certain ambiguities” and cautioned that “the possibility of their misuse cannot be ruled out”. The court also remarked that the framework is “prima facie vague”, warning that it could result in “very sweeping consequences” and potentially divide society with a “dangerous impact”.

Four Legal Questions to Guide Detailed Examination

The top court said it was of the prima facie view that four major legal issues arise from the petitions and require a detailed examination. These questions relate to the definition and treatment of “caste-based discrimination” under the 2026 regulations and whether the incorporation of clause 3(c) bears a reasonable nexus to the stated objectives, especially when compared with the broader definition of “discrimination” under clause 3(e).

Another issue flagged by the bench concerns the possible implications of operationalising caste-based discrimination on existing constitutional and statutory sub-classifications among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. The court questioned whether the regulations adequately protect Extremely Backward Castes from discrimination and structural disadvantage.

The inclusion of the term “segregation” under clause 7(d), particularly in relation to hostels, classrooms and mentorship groups, was also brought under scrutiny. The court raised concerns on whether such arrangements, even if based on transparent and non-discriminatory criteria, could amount to a “separate yet equal” classification that violates constitutional guarantees of equality and fraternity under Articles 14, 15 and the Preamble.

Omission of ‘Ragging’ and Composition of Equity Committees

The fourth question framed by the Supreme Court pertains to the omission of “ragging” as a specific form of discrimination in the 2026 regulations, despite its presence in the UGC’s 2012 framework. The bench indicated that such an omission could be viewed as regressive and exclusionary, potentially resulting in unequal access to justice and violating Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The regulations, notified on January 13, mandate all higher education institutions to establish equity committees to address complaints of discrimination and foster inclusive campuses. These committees are required to include representatives from OBC, SC and ST communities, persons with disabilities and women. The 2026 regulations replace the earlier 2012 rules, which were largely advisory in nature.

Petitioners have challenged the framework on the ground that caste-based discrimination has been narrowly defined as discrimination against members of the SC, ST and OBC communities. A three-judge bench of the apex court is scheduled to hear the matter on March 19.

(With Inputs From PTI)

