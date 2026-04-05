Rahul Gandhi promised swift action and punishment for the accused in the Zubeen Garg case within 100 days if the Congress comes to power in Assam.
'Cong Will Punish Accused In Zubeen Garg Case In 100 Days': Rahul Gandhi's Poll Promise For Assam
Assam Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Assam's Biswanath district, where he promised swift justice in singer Zubeen Garg's death case if Congress wins the polls in the state.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised swift action in the Zubeen Garg death case, saying the accused would be punished within 100 days if the Congress comes to power in Assam.
Addressing an election rally in Biswanath district, Gandhi said, "We guarantee that within 100 days, we will punish the accused in the Zubeen Garg case and action will be taken."
Invoking the singer's legacy, Gandhi said the Congress ideology reflects the late singer’s message of unity and harmony.
"Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam, he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred," he said.
Assam Election: Welfare Promises For Workers, Women
Alongside the assurance on the Zubeen Garg case, Gandhi outlined key welfare promises for the state, including SC/ST status to six communities in the state and financial benefits for the tea workers.
"We are clearly saying that we will give SC/ST status to Assam's 6 communities... We have also clearly mentioned in the manifesto that we will give Rs 450 per day to the tea workers..."
He also announced financial assistance schemes, including direct cash transfers for women and support for aspiring entrepreneurs.
"As soon as we form the government in Assam, we will implement the six decisions taken for Assam. Every woman will receive a monthly cash transfer into her bank account without any conditions, and those who want to start a business will be given Rs 50,000," he added.
#WATCH | Biswanath, Assam | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "We are clearly saying that we will give SC/ST status to Assam's 6 communities... We have also clearly mentioned in the manifesto that we will give Rs 450 per day to the tea workers..."— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026
"As soon as we form the… pic.twitter.com/sNSDUVCnau
Rahul Gandhi Targets Assam CM Himanta Sarma
Rahul Gandhi also attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the BJP-led government is spreading division and corruption in the state.
He termed Sarma the “most corrupt CM” in the country and warned of legal action if Congress forms the government.
"Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form government in Assam and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness," Gandhi said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Rahul Gandhi promise regarding the Zubeen Garg case?
What welfare promises did Rahul Gandhi make for Assam?
Gandhi promised SC/ST status to six communities, Rs 450 per day for tea workers, monthly cash transfers for women, and Rs 50,000 for aspiring entrepreneurs.
What was Rahul Gandhi's stance on Assam's Chief Minister?
Rahul Gandhi attacked Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him the 'most corrupt CM' and vowing legal action if the Congress forms the government.