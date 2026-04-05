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HomeNewsWorldNASA's Artemis II Crew Captures First-Ever Full View Of Moon's Mysterious Orientale Basin | See Pic

NASA's Artemis II Crew Captures First-Ever Full View Of Moon's Mysterious Orientale Basin | See Pic

NASA's Artemis II crew shares a rare image of the Moon, revealing the full Orientale Basin for the first time during a historic mission beyond Earth.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

In a moment that feels both historic and deeply human, NASA has released a striking image of the Moon taken by the Artemis II crew as they journey around Earth's closest celestial neighbour. The photograph offers a rare look at a feature long hidden from view, the full expanse of the Orientale Basin.

Shared on Sunday, the image reveals the massive basin along the right edge of the lunar disk, marking the first time it has been seen in its entirety by human eyes.

A Mission Decades In The Making

The Artemis II mission carries four astronauts, Jeremy Hansen of Canada, alongside Americans Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Christina Koch; aboard the Orion spacecraft. Their journey represents a major milestone: the first human voyage toward the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

This mission is not just about distance or technology. It is also about representation and progress. Koch is set to become the first woman to travel to the Moon, while Glover will be the first Black astronaut to make the journey.

As Orion moves steadily toward its destination, the crew is expected to reach the Moon by Monday, continuing a voyage that has already crossed its halfway mark.

Chasing The Moon’s Far Side

At its core, Artemis II aims to do something both simple and profound, capture images of the Moon’s far side, a region that remains largely unexplored by human observers.

The mission also breaks new ground in terms of distance. Orion is set to travel more than 252,000 miles (400,000 kilometers) from Earth, surpassing previous human spaceflight records before looping around the Moon and heading home without landing or entering lunar orbit.

The journey, which will span nearly 10 days, is scheduled to conclude with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on April 10.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moon Mission Astronauts NASA Artemis II Orion Spacecraft Orientale Basin NASA Moon Image
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