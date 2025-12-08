SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to publish the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 result in the coming days. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to download the official PDF from ssc.gov.in. The result document will display essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks, and category.

Along with the merit list, the Commission will also issue the Tier 1 cut-off list, giving candidates clarity on their qualifying status. Only those listed in the Tier 1 result will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 stage.

Vacancies, Pay Levels & Next Steps for Candidates

For the 2025 recruitment cycle, SSC has notified 14,582 vacancies across various Group B and Group C positions. After the result declaration, candidates will be required to submit their post preferences, based on their category, eligibility, and the available vacancies.

The salary offered will depend on the job role and grade level:

Pay Level 4 & 5: ₹29,200 – ₹92,300

Pay Level 6: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400

Pay Level 7: ₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400

Pay Level 8: ₹47,600 – ₹1,51,100

These pay scales include allowances as per central government norms.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Candidates can access their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the “Tier 1 Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select CGL from the list of exams.

Step 4: Open the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 PDF.

Step 5: Search for your name or roll number in the merit list.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future use.

Note: For individual marks, candidates will need to log in via SSC Candidate Login once the scorecards are activated.

The commission has already released the city intimation slip on 3 September 2025, and the answer key challenge window closed on October 21, 2025. The Tier 1 exam was held from 12 to 26 September 2025.

Tie-Breaking Rules for Equal Scores

If two candidates achieve identical marks, SSC will apply the following criteria in this order:

Date of Birth (older candidate ranks higher)

Tier 1 total marks

Tier 2 total marks

Alphabetical order of names

Qualified candidates will move on to the Tier 2 examination, for which the admit card will be released soon.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI