NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Choice Filling Underway At mcc.nic.in, Apply By Dec 9

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the NEET PG Round 2 counselling application window from December 5 to 9. Candidates who did not secure a seat in Round 1, or those wishing to apply again for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, can submit their applications online through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix, a total of 32,080 seats are available in Round 2. This includes 17,623 clear vacancies, 11,837 virtual vacancies, and 2,620 newly added seats. Virtual vacancies are those held by Round 1 candidates who may choose to upgrade their seats in the next rounds.

The choice-filling window will remain open until 11:55 pm on December 9, with choice locking allowed between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on the same day. After candidates submit their preferences, the MCC will declare the Round 2 seat allotment results on December 12.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to Register and Submit Choices

Step 1: Visit the official MCC NEET PG counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘PG Counselling’ section.

Step 3: Log in using your NEET PG roll number and the required login details.

Step 4: Open the ‘Choice Filling’ window, available from 6 to 9 December 2025.

Step 5: Choose your preferred courses and colleges based on the Round 2 seat matrix.

Step 6: Review your selections carefully and make any necessary changes.

Step 7: Lock your choices between 4:00 pm and 11:55 pm on 9 December 2025.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of your locked choices for future reference.

NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 2: Documents Required

List of documents required for NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 2 is given below:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Registration certificate issued by MCI

Date of birth proof

Valid ID proof

Caste certificate

Disability Certificate

Round 1 NEET PG Allotment: Reporting and Verification Begins

Candidates who received seats in the first round of NEET PG counselling must now visit their allotted medical colleges for document verification. As per official figures, 26,889 candidates have been allotted seats across both clinical and non-clinical programmes in this round.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI