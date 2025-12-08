UPSC LDCE, Officers' Grade B Admit Card 2025 Out At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationUPSC LDCE, Officers' Grade B Admit Card 2025 Out At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download

UPSC has published the exam pattern and issued admit cards for the 2025 LDCE and Combined Stenos’ Grade B exams. Check centres, services, and steps to download.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

UPSC LDCE, Officers' Grade B Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the examination pattern for the Combined Section Officers’ Grade ‘B’ Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) for 2025. In addition, the commission has issued the admit cards for both the LDCE and the Combined Stenos’ Grade B examination on its official portal, upsconline.gov.in. 

This year’s LDCE will be conducted across nine examination centres nationwide. Candidates will be appearing for the competitive test in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram. While the recruitment spans several administrative cadres, the final tally of available vacancies has not yet been published by UPSC. 

Cadres Covered Under the LDCE 2025 

The LDCE 2025 is designed to streamline the appointment of officers across a range of services by filling sanctioned vacancies within different government departments. The examination will facilitate recruitment to the following groups: 

  • Category I: Section Officers’ Grade of the Central Secretariat Service 
  • Category II: Section Officers’ Grade of the General Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’ 
  • Category III: Section Officers’ Grade of the Railway Board Secretariat Service 
  • Category VIII: Section Officers’ Grade of the Intelligence Bureau 
  • Category X: Section Officers in the Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service 
  • Category XI: Assistant Director/Section Officers/Manager Grade I in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation 

Through this single competitive process, UPSC aims to ensure a structured, merit-based progression for eligible departmental candidates. 

UPSC LDCE Grade B Admit Card 2025: How to Download 

Applicants can obtain their admit card easily by following these steps: 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the “What’s New” section. 

Step 3: Select the link titled “Admit Card for Combined Section Officers’ Grade ‘B’ LDCE 2025.” 

Step 4: You will be directed to the login page; enter your credentials and submit. 

Step 5: Download and save the admit card for future use. 

This admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre and should be kept safely until the recruitment process concludes. 

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
UPSC UPSC LDCE Admit Card 2025 UPSC LDCE Officers' Grade B Admit Card 2025
