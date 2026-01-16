Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSRCC Teachers Protest After Child Care Leave Denials, Raise Concerns On Admin Decisions

SRCC Teachers Protest After Child Care Leave Denials, Raise Concerns On Admin Decisions

SRCC teachers protest over leave rule changes, citing violation of statutory rights amid centenary celebrations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 08:25 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Teachers at the Shri Ram College of Commerce staged a protest on the campus on Thursday, allegedly over a dispute regarding rules for leaves, according to a statement by staff association.

The SRCC admin did not respond to the query immediately.

Dr Saurabh Gupta, Joint Secretary of the SRCC Staff Association, said that since December 2025, the administration had been rejecting leave applications by routinely invoking the centenary as a blanket justification.

"Celebrating a centenary cannot override statutory employee rights," he said.

According to the statement, the immediate flashpoint was the denial of Child Care Leave (CCL) to four faculty members. It stated that CCL is a statutory entitlement for government employees, but the college administration rejected the applications, citing SRCC's ongoing centenary celebrations and arguing that faculty should not take leave during the anniversary year.

The statement read that beyond CCL, faculty members flagged deeper anxieties about recent administrative decisions affecting service conditions. One major concern is the formation of a Leave Advisory Committee by the college's governing body, it read.

The Staff Association argues that the committee is non-statutory, has no elected teacher representatives, and includes external university members.

The statement said that earlier, leave matters were handled internally or through recognised bodies.

The teachers said that any such change requires approval at the ordinance level.

Teachers have also objected to what they describe as a sudden tightening of medical leave rules. According to the association, faculty are now being asked to submit medical and fitness certificates even for a single day of sick leave, a practice, they say, never existed at SRCC.

This practice disproportionately affects female staff dealing with routine health issues, the statement read.

The statement added that after repeated leave applications, negotiations and a council meeting failed to resolve the matter, the SRCC Staff Association held a symbolic rally on campus from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Office-bearers, including president Dr Amarjeet Singh, vice president Dr Kapil Dev Yadav, secretary Dr Palak Kanojia and joint secretary Dr Gupta, participated.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association also stepped in, with its secretary visiting the campus to mediate, the statement read.

While the academic work continues as usual, the core issues remain unresolved.

In the statement, the teachers insist the protest is not against the centenary celebrations, but against "overriding of statutory rights, unilateral decision-making and a lack of transparency".

The Staff Association has said it will continue to press for redress until these concerns are addressed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Teachers Protest SRCC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget