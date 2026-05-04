School Assembly News Headlines Today May 4, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

Assembly Election Results: Counting Begins As Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Await Final Verdict

Jai Bangla Vs Jai Sri Ram Chants Echo Ahead Of High-Stakes Bengal Battle

Mamata Confident Of 200+ Seats, Instructs TMC Agents Not To Leave Counting Centres Till Process Ends

Tamil Nadu Election Results: Chennai Counting Centres Under Tight Security Ahead Of Vote Count

Tamil Nadu & Kerala Election Results: BJP Kicks Off Early Celebrations, Prepares Poori, Sweets Ahead Of Counting

'Deliberate Load-Shedding, Power Cuts, CCTV Shutdown': Mamata's Big Allegations Before Counting; Blames BJP

DMK Files Complaint With EC, Alleges BJP ‘Foul Play’ Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Vote Count

Switched-Off Mobile, Raniganj Docs Found Near Asansol Strong Room Trigger Security Scare

Ahead of Vote Count, TMC Alleges Car With BJP Logo Entered Strongroom Without Checking

If Vijay Wins Majority In Tamil Nadu, What Will BJP Do? Nainar Nagendran Responds

‘Officials Sharing Sensitive Data’: Suvendu Makes Big Claims, Demands EC Intervention

Another Fire Breaks Out In Delhi; Blaze Erupts In Chawri Bazar’s Namkeen Gali

Switched-Off Mobile, Raniganj Docs Found Near Asansol Strong Room Trigger Security Scare

Kangra Accident: Bus Overturns Near Nurpur, 26 Hurt; Driver Heart Attack Suspected

Man Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Moving Air Arabia Flight At Chennai Airport

'Untenable Territorial Claim': India After Nepal Objects To Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Lipulekh Pass

Indian Ship Carrying 45,000 Tonnes Of LPG Transits Strait Of Hormuz Amid Weeks-Long US Blockade

Severe Storms, Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand; Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts On May 4–5

Delhi CM Orders 1 PM To 4 PM Mandatory Break For All Workers To Avoid Heatwave

Delhi Fire Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Deceased

Tension Grips Bengal's Barrackpore Ahead Of Counting As Sloganeering Between BJP, TMC Turns Violent

International News

Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ For Stranded Ships In Gulf Amid 'Very Positive' Talks With Iran

Harmeet Dhillon traces journey from immigrant child to leading lawyer

Iran War: Trump Reviewing New Tehran Proposal With Doubt

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Primorsk Oil Terminal

Indian Ship Carrying 45,000 Tonnes Of LPG Transits Strait Of Hormuz Amid Weeks-Long US Blockade

Threat To The Crown: Dutch Authorities Foil Attack On Royal Sisters

Big Statement: Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Military Action Against Iran

China Rejects US Sanctions on Iranian Oil Imports

Iran: Jailed Nobel Winner Narges Mohammadi Hospitalised

Iraq Says Oil Exports To Normalise Within A Week Of Hormuz Crisis Ending

Iran-US War May Resume, Senior Iranian Military Officer Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

'We’re Not India': Pakistan Admits Oil Vulnerability As Crude Touches $126

'Blast The Hell Out Of Them Or Make A Deal': Trump Lists Options After Dissatisfaction With Iran's Proposal

US Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Access To Abortion Drugs Via Mail

Trump Refuses To Reveal Iran Strike Plans Amid New Truce Proposal By Tehran: 'Why Would I...'

Pentagon Signs AI Deals With Tech Giants, Anthropic Left Out

Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant

Business News

India-Jamaica ties characterised by 'continuity and change': EAM Jaishankar

8th Pay Commission Talks Gain Momentum; Team To Visit Hyderabad, Srinagar And Ladakh

Air India Slashes International Flights Till July Amid Fuel Spike, Airspace Curbs

Rohit Jain Appointed RBI Deputy Governor By Centre

Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant

Green Card Rules May Change: US Bill Proposes Major Immigration Reset

Wrong Sections, Wrong Returns: How The Income Tax Act 2025 Is Catching Companies Off Guard

‘Chotu’ Cylinder Shock: 5 Kg LPG Price Hiked, Here’s What You Pay Now

Sending Money To Family Abroad? India's New Remittance Rules Could Slow Down Your Transfer

Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

FPIs Pull Out Rs 60,847 Crore In April As Oil Surge, Global Risks Weigh

New Jeep Compact SUV For India Could Rival Creta With 1.5L Turbo

India’s Digital Payments Boom: 22.35 Billion Transactions In April, Up 25% YoY

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Sports News

GT vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans win by 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals Sold: Adar Poonawalla, Mittals Take Over RR In Rs 15,600 Cr Deal

Vinesh Phogat Identifies As Complainant In Alleged Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan

Happy with securing two points from the contest against PBKS: GT captain Gill

Rajasthan Royals Sale In Trouble? Kal Somani Consortium Might Give '$1.63 Billion' Legal Fight

Kapil Dev Refuses To Judge Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Defers To Harsha, Ravi And Gavaskar For Views

Danny Morrison Stumps Shubman Gill With Personal Question During Live Broadcast: 'No Wedding Bells'

Hardik Pandya Replacing Shivam Dube In CSK? Match Video Fuels Speculation

Arjun Tendulkar Bags New T20 Deal With Massive 400% Pay Jump

Tilak Varma 's Expensive Watch Flies Off After Mis-Hit Shot

India go down 0-3 to France in the Thomas Cup semifinal, settle for bronze

Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat

BCCI Unveils India Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

SRH Star Heinrich Klaasen Drops Big Statement On International Cricket Return

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