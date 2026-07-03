Sonam Raghuvanshi To Remain Out On Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case As Supreme Court Refuses Stay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court declined immediate stay on Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail.

Meghalaya government challenged bail in high-profile murder case.

Court issued notice, listing the matter for July 10.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case that took place during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Hearing a petition filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail order, the top court issued a notice on the plea and fixed the matter for further hearing on July 10.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court initially indicated that it was inclined to cancel the bail. However, it later refused to do so after noting that Sonam Raghuvanshi had already been released from jail.

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Meghalaya Government Challenges Bail Order

The Meghalaya government approached the Supreme Court after the Meghalaya High Court upheld an earlier order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The High Court had affirmed a Shillong court's April decision to release her on bail, prompting the state to move the apex court against the order.

The Supreme Court has now sought responses from the parties while allowing the bail to remain in force for the time being.

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Next Hearing on July 10

The apex court has listed the matter for hearing on July 10, when it will consider the Meghalaya government's challenge to the bail order.

For now, Sonam Raghuvanshi will continue to remain out on bail, as the Supreme Court has declined to pass any interim order cancelling or staying the relief granted to her.

The case pertains to the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya and has drawn nationwide attention.