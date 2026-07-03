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English NewsCitiesSonam Raghuvanshi To Remain Out On Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case As Supreme Court Refuses Stay

Sonam Raghuvanshi To Remain Out On Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case As Supreme Court Refuses Stay

Hearing a plea filed by the Meghalaya government, the court issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing for July 10.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court declined immediate stay on Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail.
  • Meghalaya government challenged bail in high-profile murder case.
  • Court issued notice, listing the matter for July 10.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to immediately stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case that took place during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Hearing a petition filed by the Meghalaya government challenging the bail order, the top court issued a notice on the plea and fixed the matter for further hearing on July 10.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court initially indicated that it was inclined to cancel the bail. However, it later refused to do so after noting that Sonam Raghuvanshi had already been released from jail.

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Meghalaya Government Challenges Bail Order

The Meghalaya government approached the Supreme Court after the Meghalaya High Court upheld an earlier order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The High Court had affirmed a Shillong court's April decision to release her on bail, prompting the state to move the apex court against the order.

The Supreme Court has now sought responses from the parties while allowing the bail to remain in force for the time being.

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Next Hearing on July 10

The apex court has listed the matter for hearing on July 10, when it will consider the Meghalaya government's challenge to the bail order.

For now, Sonam Raghuvanshi will continue to remain out on bail, as the Supreme Court has declined to pass any interim order cancelling or staying the relief granted to her.

The case pertains to the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya and has drawn nationwide attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court decide regarding Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail?

The Supreme Court declined to immediately stay her bail. It allowed her to remain out on bail, noting she had already been released from jail.

Why did the Meghalaya government challenge the bail order?

The Meghalaya government challenged the bail order granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi. This followed the Meghalaya High Court upholding an earlier decision to release her.

When is the next hearing for this case?

The Supreme Court has fixed the matter for further hearing on July 10. During this hearing, it will consider the Meghalaya government's challenge to the bail order.

What is the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case about?

The case pertains to the alleged murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. This incident occurred during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Raghuvanshi Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case
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