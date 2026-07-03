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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi HC Sets 15-Day Deadline For Centre To Decide On Removal Of Dhruv Rathee's Ram-Sita Video

Delhi HC Sets 15-Day Deadline For Centre To Decide On Removal Of Dhruv Rathee's Ram-Sita Video

The Delhi High Court has directed the GAC to decide within 15 days on an appeal seeking the removal of Dhruv Rathee's YouTube video.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High Court ordered GAC to decide Rathee video appeal.
  • Plea seeks YouTube video removal for hurting religious sentiments.
  • Centre called video
  • GAC committee must decide the appeal within fifteen days.

Dhruv Rathee YouTube video controversy: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to decide within 15 days an appeal seeking the removal of a YouTube video uploaded by content creator Dhruv Rathee. The plea challenges a video titled “Can Hindus Eat Beef? | Kerala Story 2 Exposed”, alleging that it contains objectionable content relating to Hindu deities.

The Grievance Appellate Committee, functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has been asked to dispose of the appeal within the stipulated time. The court observed that non-compliance with its direction would be viewed seriously.

High Court Sets 15-Day Deadline

The petition before the High Court sought the removal of Rathee's video from YouTube, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments by making claims regarding Lord Ram, Sita and Lord Krishna.

After hearing submissions from all parties, the court directed the GAC to pronounce its decision within 15 days, effectively leaving the matter to the statutory appellate mechanism established to examine disputes involving online content moderation.

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Centre Urges Swift Action On Video

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma argued that YouTube should have acted expeditiously after receiving complaints regarding the video.

He submitted that the content was "objectionable and hate-inciting" and described it as "harmful and divisive."

Referring to an earlier order passed by a division bench, Sharma said: “Either Google [the parent company of YouTube] says they will do it now, or my ladyship may pass a judgement based on what the division bench has said,” while arguing that intermediaries have an obligation to block harmful content where required by law.

Counsel appearing for Google informed the court that the company had already responded to the complainant, following which an appeal was filed before the GAC.

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Criminal Complaint Also Pending

The complainant, Sachdeva, has separately filed a criminal complaint against Dhruv Rathee before a metropolitan magistrate.

According to the complaint, the video allegedly misrepresents Hindu scriptures and "mocked the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma." The magistrate has reportedly sought an action-taken report from the police on the complaint.

The High Court disposed of the petition after directing the GAC to decide the appeal within 15 days.

The case has once again brought into focus the debate surrounding freedom of expression, religious sensitivities and the responsibilities of digital platforms in moderating user-generated content. No findings have yet been recorded by the court on the merits of the allegations against the video, and the matter now awaits the GAC's decision.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi High Court's recent directive regarding a YouTube video?

The Delhi High Court directed the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to decide within 15 days on an appeal seeking the removal of a YouTube video by Dhruv Rathee. The court stated non-compliance would be viewed seriously.

Which specific YouTube video is being challenged?

The plea challenges Dhruv Rathee's video titled

What are the allegations made against the video?

The video is alleged to contain objectionable content, hurt religious sentiments, and make claims regarding Lord Ram, Sita, and Krishna. The Centre also described it as

What is the next step in this matter?

The matter now awaits the GAC's decision, which must be pronounced within 15 days. The High Court has not recorded any findings on the merits of the allegations yet.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Kerala Sanatan Dharma Dhruv Rathee YouTube Video Controversy
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