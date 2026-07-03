Maharashtra To Ban Energy Drink Sales Within 500 Metres Of Schools

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that the sale of ‘Sting’ energy drink and other intoxicating substances will be prohibited within a 500-metre radius of schools after concerns were raised over certain ingredients in the beverage that are considered unsuitable for children.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute in the legislative assembly, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal said the decision was taken amid concerns about the impact of energy drinks on schoolchildren.

The minister said the FDA has been directed to enforce the restriction. He also said schools have been asked to conduct awareness programmes to educate students about the health risks associated with the consumption of energy drinks.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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