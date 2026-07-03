Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationDelhi Govt Orders Private Schools To Form Fee Regulation Committees By July 15

Delhi Govt Orders Private Schools To Form Fee Regulation Committees By July 15

The Delhi government has directed all private unaided schools to establish Fee Regulation Committees by July 15 to ensure greater transparency and accountability in school fee management.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Violations or influencing selections will lead to severe penalties.

The Delhi Government on Thursday issued a strict directive to all private unaided schools to set up their School Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs) by July 15.

This move follows the enactment of the landmark Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, which aims to ensure full accountability and absolute transparency in how school fees are determined across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

According to a press release, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasised that the state government is firmly committed to making quality education affordable and accessible.

"Education is a noble service to society, not a commercial business. We will not tolerate arbitrary fee hikes or hidden charges that put an unfair financial burden on parents," the minister stated.

"The new framework guarantees that every single rupee charged by schools is accounted for and justified," he added.

To ensure complete transparency, the selection of five parent representatives and three teacher representatives for the committee must happen through a public, video-recorded draw of lots.

Schools are required to give a mandatory seven-day public notice before conducting the draw, and a government-appointed observer will monitor the entire process independently.

To protect public interest and maintain absolute fairness, any school management found trying to influence this democratic draw or bypass the rules will face severe penalties. This includes heavy fines, suspension of school recognition, or a formal government takeover of the school's management, the release said.

School management must submit its three-year fee proposals to the committee by July 31. These proposals must be backed by three years of fully audited financial statements certified by a Chartered Accountant. Unaudited or self-certified files will be rejected immediately.

In compliance with the recent interim orders of the Delhi High Court, schools are strictly ordered to collect the same fees as the previous academic year (2025-26) until their new fee structures are officially vetted and approved by the regulatory committees, the release said.

Any excess fee collected during this interim period will be strictly subject to final judicial outcomes and will have to be refunded or adjusted.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed all regional directors and district officials to enforce these guidelines strictly.

The government has made it clear that public welfare, equity, and the academic future of Delhi's children remain its topmost priorities.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Frequently Asked Questions

What fees should schools collect while new fee structures are being approved?

Schools must collect fees as per the previous academic year (2025-26) until new structures are approved, following Delhi High Court orders. Any excess fees collected will be refunded or adjusted based on final judicial outcomes.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Union Home Ministry CBSE Chief Prashant Sitaram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Maharashtra To Ban Energy Drink Sales Within 500 Metres Of Schools
Maharashtra To Ban Energy Drink Sales Within 500 Metres Of Schools
Education
Delhi Govt Orders Private Schools To Form Fee Regulation Committees By July 15
Delhi Govt Orders Private Schools To Form Fee Regulation Committees By July 15
Education
NEET PG 2026 Exam Date Announced; NMC Asks Aspirants Not To Fall For Rumours
NEET PG 2026 Exam Date Announced; NMC Asks Aspirants Not To Fall For Rumours
Education
Big Change In NEET, JEE Admissions? Board Exam Marks May Get 50% Weightage Under New Proposal
Big Change In NEET, JEE Admissions? Board Exam Marks May Get 50% Weightage Under New Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Bharat Tiwari case: Chirag Paswan Visits Bharat Tiwari’s Family, Demands Justice Amid Bihar Encounter Row
Ram Temple donation case: SIT Widens Ayodhya Probe as Land Deals, Bank Records and Donation Assets Face Scrutiny
Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe: RSS Breaks Silence, Calls for Tough Action in Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe
ALERT: Anti-Pakistan protests intensify in PoK as demonstrators demand rights and self-determination
Breaking: Bageshwar Dham chief calls alleged Ram Mandir donation theft a “major sin” in Ayodhya remarks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget