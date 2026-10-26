Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today October 26 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 26, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- 'Tell Modi To Sack Gyanesh Kumar': Rahul Gandhi Responds To Traders' Request To Postpone Nov 1 Rally
- 'BJP Buying Agitations': Sanjay Raut Seeks ED Probe Into Manoj Jarange's 'Rs 500 Cr Payout' Audio Clip
- BJP Worker Files Complaint Against Kharge Over 'Baap' Remark On PM Modi, Seeks Apology In 24 Hours
- Cyclone Arnab To Intensify Into Very Severe Storm, Red Alert Issued For Andhra, Odisha Ahead Of Oct 28 Landfall
- Jamia Agrees To Hold Union Polls; Students Reject Admin Order, Vow To Continue Hunger Strike
- Delhi: 2 Dead After Slab Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Harsh Vihar
- Delhi Records Month's Lowest Minimum Temp At 17°C; IMD Forecasts More Showers, Cooler Days This Week
- Jamia Protest: FIR Against Congress MPs Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi For 'Trespassing'
- EC Refuses To Disclose Software Used To Flag Voter Roll Errors During SIR, Cites Trade Secrets
- Immigration Officers Can Detain Travellers For Extra Checks Despite Valid Visas: Delhi High Court
- Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Vehicles Involved In Accident In UP’s Sultanpur, Several Injured
- SC-ST Act Cannot Be Invoked Without Clear Allegation Of Caste-Based Insult: Allahabad HC
- MP/MLA Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Amit Shah
- Yogi Adityanath To Launch 48 UP Development Projects Worth ₹411 Crore, Inaugurate GCC Summit
- Rahul Gandhi Convoy Accident: UP Police Set Up SIT To Probe Security Lapses
- 'Looking Forward To Deepening Ties': PM Modi Congratulates Brazil's Lula On 'Remarkable' Presidential Win
- Cong slams BJP as party 'run by criminals' after Rahul acquitted in defamation case
International News
- New York Moves To End 160-Year-Old Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides After Indian Tourist’s Death
- South Korea Proposes Military Talks With North Amid Border Tensions- DW
- ‘Outrageous’: Trump’s Son-In-Law Kushner Denies Book’s Claim Of Access To Secret Gulf Bank Accounts
- Trump Accuses Iran Of Faking Hormuz Attacks To Drive Up Oil Prices Ahead Of US Midterm Elections
- 16 Killed, 32 Injured After Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet; Rescue Ops Underway
- Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact
- UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks
Business News
- Serbia President Vucic Concedes Defeat As Student-Led Opposition Wins Historic Election
- 'No Leaders Left': Trump Mocks Iran, Says He Cannot Find Anyone To Negotiate With
- 'Brazil Is No One's Backyard': Trump Critic Lula da Silva's Swipe At US After Winning Presidential Election
- New Driving Licence Rules Proposed: Free Aadhaar-Based Services, 75% Pass Mark, QR Code Card
- Britannia Told To Drop “100% Whole Wheat Bread” Claim: CCPA Says Atta Is Only 62% Of Loaf
Sports News
- MS Dhoni Takes On New Role Beyond Cricket, Set To Lead Mahi Clutchers
- Haris Rauf's Heated Exchange With Will Jacks Escalates Again After Umpire Intervenes
- India Coach's Message To Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Expensive India Return: 'Don't Chase Anything'
- New Low For Pakistan Cricket? Nepal League Accuses PCB Of Seeking USD 25,000 For Each Player
- IND vs PAK: Pakistan Reached 300 T20Is Before India, But Who Has Won More Matches?
- World No. 1 Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Check Latest Injury Update
- ODI Cricket's Double-Century Club: Full List Of Players, Including Indian Stars
- Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan Gets His Chance To Represent India
- Indian Batter Announces Retirement At 30, Shares Emotional Post
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
CGBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon; Check Latest Updates
Education
JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide
Education
Delhi Govt Schools To Get Medical Rooms, First-Aid Facilities And Dedicated Health Workers
Education
NCERT Introduces 20-Hour AI Module For Classes 9-12: Students To Learn How To Detect Deepfakes
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion