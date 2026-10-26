School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

'Tell Modi To Sack Gyanesh Kumar': Rahul Gandhi Responds To Traders' Request To Postpone Nov 1 Rally

'BJP Buying Agitations': Sanjay Raut Seeks ED Probe Into Manoj Jarange's 'Rs 500 Cr Payout' Audio Clip

BJP Worker Files Complaint Against Kharge Over 'Baap' Remark On PM Modi, Seeks Apology In 24 Hours

Cyclone Arnab To Intensify Into Very Severe Storm, Red Alert Issued For Andhra, Odisha Ahead Of Oct 28 Landfall

Jamia Agrees To Hold Union Polls; Students Reject Admin Order, Vow To Continue Hunger Strike

Delhi: 2 Dead After Slab Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Harsh Vihar

Delhi Records Month's Lowest Minimum Temp At 17°C; IMD Forecasts More Showers, Cooler Days This Week

Jamia Protest: FIR Against Congress MPs Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi For 'Trespassing'

EC Refuses To Disclose Software Used To Flag Voter Roll Errors During SIR, Cites Trade Secrets

Immigration Officers Can Detain Travellers For Extra Checks Despite Valid Visas: Delhi High Court

Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Vehicles Involved In Accident In UP’s Sultanpur, Several Injured

SC-ST Act Cannot Be Invoked Without Clear Allegation Of Caste-Based Insult: Allahabad HC

MP/MLA Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Amit Shah

Yogi Adityanath To Launch 48 UP Development Projects Worth ₹411 Crore, Inaugurate GCC Summit

Rahul Gandhi Convoy Accident: UP Police Set Up SIT To Probe Security Lapses

'Looking Forward To Deepening Ties': PM Modi Congratulates Brazil's Lula On 'Remarkable' Presidential Win

Cong slams BJP as party 'run by criminals' after Rahul acquitted in defamation case

International News

New York Moves To End 160-Year-Old Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides After Indian Tourist’s Death

South Korea Proposes Military Talks With North Amid Border Tensions- DW

‘Outrageous’: Trump’s Son-In-Law Kushner Denies Book’s Claim Of Access To Secret Gulf Bank Accounts

Trump Accuses Iran Of Faking Hormuz Attacks To Drive Up Oil Prices Ahead Of US Midterm Elections

16 Killed, 32 Injured After Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet; Rescue Ops Underway

Trump Says India-US Trade Deal ‘Pretty Close’, Hints At A Different Kind Of Pact

UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks

Business News

Serbia President Vucic Concedes Defeat As Student-Led Opposition Wins Historic Election

'No Leaders Left': Trump Mocks Iran, Says He Cannot Find Anyone To Negotiate With

'Brazil Is No One's Backyard': Trump Critic Lula da Silva's Swipe At US After Winning Presidential Election

New Driving Licence Rules Proposed: Free Aadhaar-Based Services, 75% Pass Mark, QR Code Card

Britannia Told To Drop “100% Whole Wheat Bread” Claim: CCPA Says Atta Is Only 62% Of Loaf

Sports News

MS Dhoni Takes On New Role Beyond Cricket, Set To Lead Mahi Clutchers

Haris Rauf's Heated Exchange With Will Jacks Escalates Again After Umpire Intervenes

India Coach's Message To Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Expensive India Return: 'Don't Chase Anything'

New Low For Pakistan Cricket? Nepal League Accuses PCB Of Seeking USD 25,000 For Each Player

IND vs PAK : Pakistan Reached 300 T20Is Before India, But Who Has Won More Matches?

World No. 1 Ishan Kishan Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Check Latest Injury Update

ODI Cricket's Double-Century Club: Full List Of Players, Including Indian Stars

Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan Gets His Chance To Represent India

Indian Batter Announces Retirement At 30, Shares Emotional Post

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