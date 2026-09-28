School Holidays October 2026: Long Festive Break Ahead? Check 16 Holiday Dates For Students

School Holidays 2026: October 2026 is set to be an important month for students as several festivals and school breaks are lined up across different parts of India. With celebrations such as Gandhi Jayanti, Navratri, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Karwa Chauth falling during the month, students and parents can expect multiple holidays, although the exact break will depend on the state and individual school's academic calendar.

For students, October could bring several opportunities to take a break from regular classes and plan their festive celebrations. However, holiday schedules are not uniform across the country. The duration of the break can differ depending on the state, school management, and local orders.

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Here is a look at the key school holidays and breaks expected in October 2026.

School Holidays In October 2026: Check The Important Dates

Students and parents can check the major dates associated with school holidays and festival breaks in October 2026:

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2026

Autumn break: October 10 to 22, 2026, although the dates may vary from school to school

Dussehra: October 20, 2026

Navratri: October 11 to 20, 2026

Durga Puja: October 16 to 21, 2026

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (restricted): October 26, 2026

Karwa Chauth: October 29, 2026

The above dates include festival-related holidays as well as school-specific breaks. Since several festivals fall within the same period, the actual number of days a student gets off may differ from the dates listed above.

Telangana And Andhra Pradesh School Holidays

Students in Telangana are expected to get an extended Dasara vacation. The break is scheduled from October 10 to October 22, with schools expected to reopen on October 23.

In Andhra Pradesh, schools are scheduled to remain closed from October 12 to October 21. Classes are expected to resume on October 22.

The longer festive break in these states could allow students and families to plan their celebrations around the Dasara holidays.

Karnataka, Delhi And NCR Holiday Schedule

Schools in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are expected to observe a Dussehra vacation from October 10 to October 21. However, students should keep in mind that individual institutions may follow different academic calendars.

In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), schools are expected to observe an Autumn Break from October 17 to October 19. Some school schedules may extend the break until October 20, when Vijayadashami is observed.

Uttar Pradesh And Haryana School Break

Students in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to have a comparatively shorter Dussehra break. Schools are expected to remain closed on October 19 and October 20.

The break covers Maha Ashtami and Vijayadashami, giving students time off during the key days of the festive period.

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Holiday Dates May Differ From One School To Another

Students and parents should remember that the holiday calendar may not be identical for every school. Private schools affiliated with CBSE and ICSE may combine festival holidays with weekends, resulting in a longer break.

Some schools in North and West India may have holidays extending from October 17 to October 21. However, such schedules can vary based on the academic calendar followed by the institution.

Holiday arrangements may also be affected by decisions taken by school managements and district-level authorities. Therefore, parents and students should check their school's official circular or academic calendar before finalising travel plans or other activities.

With several festivals falling in October, students should check the exact holiday schedule applicable to their school to know when their classes will remain suspended and when they are expected to return.

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